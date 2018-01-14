Jags go for it on fourth down, take 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Jaguars are off to a good start in their attempt to make it two wins in Pittsburgh this season.

Kick returner Corey Grant gave them the ball at their own 34-yard-line and they quickly drove the ball inside the Steelers’ 8-yard-line. Two Leonard Fournette runs and an incompletion left them facing a fourth down from a yard outside the end zone and head coach Doug Marrone decided to play for the touchdown.

The move paid off. Fournette vaulted over the line and into the end zone for a touchdown that has the Jaguars up 7-0.

The third down incompletion was the only one Bortles threw on the drive. He connected three times for 53 yards, including a 13-yarder to wide receiver Marqise Lee. Lee, who missed time late in the regular season with an ankle injury, then limped off the field, but the team calls him probable to return to action.

UPDATE 1:23 p.m. ET: Lee has returned to the game.