Jaguars push lead to 21 points in second quarter

AP

The Steelers lost to the Jaguars by 21 points in the regular season and hoped for a different result this time around.

They’re getting it, but not in the way they hoped. T.J. Yeldon‘s four-yard touchdown run has the Steelers down 21-0 with over 11 minutes to play in the second quarter.

Pittsburgh had their first scoring opportunity of the day preceding the drive that ended with Yeldon’s touchdown, but a choice to go for it on fourth down didn’t work out as well as it did for the Jaguars. A pitch to Le'Veon Bell resulted in a four-yard loss and the play call will be questioned with the Steelers needing less than a yard to pick up the first.

There will also be questions about why the Steelers didn’t snap the ball when the Jaguars initially lined up with 10 men on that fourth down. The Jaguars called a timeout to get themselves aligned properly to continue a rough start for the Steelers on Sunday afternoon.