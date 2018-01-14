Jaguars turn interception into 14-0 lead

Getty Images

The Jaguars made a habit out of intercepting Ben Roethlisberger in their regular season victory over the Steelers and their fondness for takeaways hasn’t gone away in the postseason.

Linebacker Myles Jack jumped a pass to tight end Vance McDonald and then controlled the ball while on tiptoes near the sideline at the Pittsburgh 18-yard-line. Running back Leonard Fournette ran for a touchdown on Jacksonville’s first offensive play and it’s now 14-0 with over five minutes to play in the first quarter.

Fournette also scored the first Jacksonville touchdown and now has 47 yards on seven carries.

The Steelers offense went three-and-out on their first possession and Le'Veon Bell lost a yard on two carries before the Jack interception ended the second drive. They’ll need to find some spark soon if they’re going to find their way to a win on Sunday.