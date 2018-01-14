Jaguars up 14 after Steelers flop on fourth down

Getty Images

The Steelers couldn’t convert a fourth-and-one in the first half, robbing them of a chance to score points while the Jaguars were running out to a 28-7 lead.

They had another chance to convert a fourth-and-one in the fourth quarter in Jaguars territory, but things didn’t go any better. Ben Roethlisberger‘s pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster was incomplete and the rookie wideout’s pleas for a holding flag went unanswered to give the Jaguars the ball back at their own 39-yard-line.

Blake Bortles hit a key third down pass to Marqise Lee to move into Pittsburgh territory and then hit Keelan Cole for 45 yards down the middle of the field to set up Leonard Fournette‘s third touchdown run of the game. The score made it 35-21 Jaguars with over 10 minutes left to play in the game.

The fourth down calls — Le'Veon Bell was dropped for a loss after taking a pitch on the first half failure — will be among the many questions the Steelers face if the score holds and they lose a home playoff game on Sunday.

UPDATE 3:44 p.m. ET: Not all fourth downs are created equal. Roethlisberger hit Antonio Brown for a 43-yard touchdown on fourth down to cut the Jaguars lead to 35-28 a little more than a minute later. It’s Brown’s second touchdown of the game and Roethlisberger’s fourth touchdown pass. It’s also the second touchdown he’s thrown on a fourth down as Martavis Bryant scored on one just before halftime.