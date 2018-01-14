Jalen Ramsey: I wondered why the Steelers were so confident

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2018, 6:40 PM EST
The Jaguars are going to the AFC Championship Game after beating the Steelers 45-42, which wasn’t the outcome that a couple of Steelers players said they were expecting.

Safety Mike Mitchell told Sports Illustrated that the Steelers would play the Patriots again and running back Le'Veon Bell tweeted something similar on Saturday night. Mitchell was doing more talking before the game and Jaguars players said they noted the sense from Pittsburgh that they were a sure bet to advance.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey referenced Jacksonville’s 30-9 regular season win as a reason why that was a confusing school of thought.

“I was kinda surprised,” Ramsey said, via Calvin Watkins of Newsday. “I was wondering why they were so confident because we stomped their ass the last time.”

Safety Barry Church said, via Sean Gentille of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that the Steelers could feel free to share their notes on the Patriots because “they were doing all that advanced scouting” for a game that they won’t be playing. Given the Steelers’ recent outings against the Patriots and the Jaguars’ work on Sunday, they might be OK just using their own notes.

64 responses to “Jalen Ramsey: I wondered why the Steelers were so confident

  3. I love all the smack the Jags players are talking tonight all over the arrogant Steelers. Serves them right.

  6. Well, they did score more offensive points than y’all did and Big Ben damn near threw for 500 yards against ya…

  8. thesteelfox says:
    January 14, 2018 at 6:42 pm
    What are they supposed to say? We can’t wait to lose again?
    ===================

    No, but if you dont see what was wrong with the Steelers comments then there is no use even discussing it. There is a difference between the boring old comments where they say they are focused on the Jags, etc.

    But with the Steelers, it wasnt “were going to do our best to win against a quality opponent who already proved their worth in our building” it was “who cares about the Jags, lets just get to foxboro already so we can stomp the Pats”. Did you hear the name “steelers” in the Patriots facility this week? No, you heard Titans, cuz that was all that mattered. In Pit, it should have been all jags all the time, and it was absolutely clear to everyone involved, the Steelers were way beyond the Jags in their head.

    As far as the advanced scouting, if you are the Jags, you dont want those notes, unless you want to get beat 37-17…

  10. With Big Ben as your QB and Tomlin as your coach, there is a always a chance of playoffs failure. Even Tebow embarrassed them in the playoffs.

  11. “thesteelfox says:
    January 14, 2018 at 6:42 pm
    What are they supposed to say? We can’t wait to lose again?”

    Just a wild guess, but how bout saying NOTHING! Like they do in the northeast. But why would you want to impersonate them…

  16. 469 yards passing, 5 TD, 42 points, and you’re talking bleep? Talk about getting your ass kicked… shut the bleep up and thank whomever you didn’t lose by thirty…

  17. I wanna see an article on how michael thomas flagrantly took out Sendejo!

    dirty play and they pick up the flag SMH

  21. The Steelers defense sucked and the Jags offense was surprisingly good.

    But I really dont see how the Jags defense can brag about winning a shoot out.

  22. was just watching Battlestar Galactica reruns from 1978. The guy from the Eastern Alliance thought they were the most powerful force in the universe. And then he saw what a Battlestar looked like.

    Good luck Jacksonville facing that Battlestar in New England.

  26. Seriously? He wondered why the Steelers were so confident? The Steelers are and have been the biggest talkers in the NFL for a very long time. This will be finger pointing week in the Burgh.

  29. Steelers and their fans all want to talk the talk, but its the Jags who are walking the walk. Ben may have thrown for all those yards but this game was never really close. Good for Coughin’s Jags.

  30. Is anyone really impressed with 5 td and 500 yards of offense when you never lead in the game and played from two TD behind for most of it? I guess it can make you feel better about losing a game you apparenlty thought you already won before it started.

  32. mazenblue says:
    January 14, 2018 at 6:54 pm
    Pats +23 will be the line in Vegas

    Are you saying the Jaguars need to win by 23 or do you not understand how the betting lines are written?

  33. This was a beat down. 2 miracle 4th down touchdown passes made the game look closer. I will tell you this, I saw how Steelers fans acted in Arrowhead when they beat my Chiefs. The Steelers have our number. I can only hope Jag fans were acting as arrogant today at Heinz Field. How did that feel Steeler Fans?

  34. EZWriter says:
    January 14, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    469 yards passing, 5 TD, 42 points…
    _______________________________

    That sounds impressive. Not 45 points in the other guys building impressive but still, you know, impressive.

  36. LyinRogerMustGo says:
    January 14, 2018 at 6:46 pm
    I love all the smack the Jags players are talking tonight all over the arrogant Steelers. Serves them right

    —————————————–

    lol, the Steelers are always the Jags superbowl. When they move on from the Steelers, they always throw up stinkers against other playoff teams since they never play other teams with the same passion. Jags playoff history proves it. Talk smack when you actually win against other teams and bring home a Lombardi.

  39. Ramsey’s right. I saw photos of Ben posing with “7-Up” gear yesterday and cringed. No team has more reason to be confident than the Patriots and you never see Brady posing with Super Bowl gear two games before he makes it to the Super Bowl. Come on. It’s one game at a time. I love the Steelers dearly. But that kind of arrogance is just plain stupid–especially when going up against a team that beat you 30-9 in your last meeting. FOCUS, not talk, wins ballgames and championships. The Steelers weren’t ready for this game because they were too busy planning for the Pats.

  40. “because they were the better team. all they did today was gift wrap it”

    Clearly there were, as it’s the second time they’ve lost AT HOME to the Jags. Best team usually wins. *cough*

  41. dodgerlakerfan1969 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 7:09 pm
    The Patriots always give all the respect to their next opponent. Maybe that’s why they’re going to their 7th straight Championship game. Just saying
    —————————-

    That and they’re a good team that’s never really had to play anyone super tough in the divisional round the last 6 years either.

  42. I agree with Ramsey, have bern niting all week that the Steelers were obviously looking past.

    But take note Jacksonville, you are next up playing a coach that if he was facing the Browns next week would still be worried sick about it and instilling that kind of urgency into his team. He is going to spend all week dissecting all film on you. (Including the film of how Pittsburgh put up 38 on your defense) you will not be facing a complacent team just counting their chickens next week. Good luck.

  44. As a life long Steelers fan, I never felt good about this game. After sitting starters in week 17, I knew they would have a sluggish start. You just can’t start that way against a quality opponent. Several other factors added to the loss, as well. The Jags played a marginally better game, and had better coaching…they deserved the win. That said, I’m not really sure why the Jags D is flapping their gums, they did not have a great day either.

  46. Because the head coach doesn’t get them focused on the task at hand. He, along with them have been focused on the Pats since last years AFCCG.

  47. I’m the last guy you’d expect to be routing for the Pat’s to win but I can’t wait for BB and Brady to DESTROY this Jacksonville team.

  49. You never see the Patriots disrespecting their opponent or sounding overconfident or going on Facebook Live or giving their opponent bulletin board material. Perhaps the Steelers can take a lesson from the masters of the AFC

  50. I’m hoping that my Patriots see what is coming their way and prepare accordingly.

    Great win today, Jaguar Nation. Go into Pittsburgh and do that….Wow!

    Go Patriots!

  51. The Jax D can absolutely brag. Roethlisberger turned the ball over twice, leading to 2 Jags TDs and making the steelers play from behind the whole gm and turn it into a shootout. Not to mention the huge 4th down stops. Jags will give the Pats a better gm than the steelers would have.

  52. Jalen is running his mouth a whole lot for a guy that couldn’t keep up with an injured Antonio Brown. Your D just got pasted for 41. You better be giving Fournette and that Oline a big hug for saving your vutt.

  53. Steeler fans…. take solace in knowing that Le’Veon Bell now has more time to worry about next year’s contract!!!!

  54. Steelers are a great franchise and have a very good team … That being said … The Jags have their number, they dominated this team earlier in the season and then Ben called them out and they dominated ealry in this one too … Up 21-0 then 28-7 … What does that tell you? How many teams do you know have done this in Pittsburgh twice in the same season ??? I’ll give you the answer … Only the Jaguars !!! #SAXSONVILLE

  58. steelercrazy says:
    January 14, 2018 at 7:14 pm
    LyinRogerMustGo says:
    January 14, 2018 at 6:46 pm
    I love all the smack the Jags players are talking tonight all over the arrogant Steelers. Serves them right

    —————————————–

    lol, the Steelers are always the Jags superbowl. When they move on from the Steelers, they always throw up stinkers against other playoff teams since they never play other teams with the same passion. Jags playoff history proves it. Talk smack when you actually win against other teams and bring home a Lombardi.
    —-
    Regardless…your next opponent in the playoffs may be your last. Focus on the task at hand. Not run your mouth about next week. And now there is no next week.

    It was disrespectful.

    That arrogance is all on Coach Trippy 🙂

  59. “Steelers fans can use those stupid rags for crying towels!”

    I always think of them as yellow toilet paper

  61. Jalen is running his mouth a whole lot for a guy that couldn’t keep up with an injured Antonio Brown. Your D just got pasted for 41. You better be giving Fournette and that Oline a big hug for saving your vutt.////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

    awwww that’s cute how mad you are

  62. Oh, Mama, I’m in fear for my life from the long arm of the law
    Law man has put an end to my running and I’m so far from my home
    Oh, Mama I can hear you a-cryin’, you’re so scared and all alone
    Hangman is comin’ down from the gallows and I don’t have very long.

    The jig is up, the STEELERS are out
    They’ve finally found me
    The renegade who had it made
    Retrieved for a bounty

  63. He basically said that for a team that lost at home earlier in the season, that it was really the Steelers who here overlooking the Jags and being disrespectful.
    Stumblers lost. Jags won.
    Even though the ‘unbiased’ Steeler fan thinks it was close.
    This was a blow out and the Steelers where fortunate to be in the game at the end.
    Jags can talk the talk because they walked the walk.

