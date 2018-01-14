Jalen Ramsey: I wondered why the Steelers were so confident

AP

The Jaguars are going to the AFC Championship Game after beating the Steelers 45-42, which wasn’t the outcome that a couple of Steelers players said they were expecting.

Safety Mike Mitchell told Sports Illustrated that the Steelers would play the Patriots again and running back Le'Veon Bell tweeted something similar on Saturday night. Mitchell was doing more talking before the game and Jaguars players said they noted the sense from Pittsburgh that they were a sure bet to advance.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey referenced Jacksonville’s 30-9 regular season win as a reason why that was a confusing school of thought.

“I was kinda surprised,” Ramsey said, via Calvin Watkins of Newsday. “I was wondering why they were so confident because we stomped their ass the last time.”

Safety Barry Church said, via Sean Gentille of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that the Steelers could feel free to share their notes on the Patriots because “they were doing all that advanced scouting” for a game that they won’t be playing. Given the Steelers’ recent outings against the Patriots and the Jaguars’ work on Sunday, they might be OK just using their own notes.