James Harrison won’t watch the Steelers play the Jaguars

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2018, 7:25 AM EST
Getty Images

Patriots linebacker James Harrison would seem to have a lot of interest in today’s Jaguars-Steelers game. Not only does the winner play at New England next week in the AFC Championship Game, but the Steelers are the team Harrison spent most of his career with until they cut him last month.

But Harrison said after the Patriots’ Saturday night game that he doesn’t particularly care about Steelers-Jaguars and won’t watch it until it’s time to start film study on Monday.

I don’t pay attention to sports,” Harrison said. “I’m not a sports fan. If my kid’s not playing it, I don’t watch it. If it’s not film study, I don’t watch it. I’m not really into it. . . . It’s my job. I want to get away from my job. You know?”

Would Harrison ever invite his buddies over to watch football?

“Like, all the guys get together and watch a game, like, that’s not interesting to me,” Harrison said.

Harrison said refusing to watch today’s game in Pittsburgh has nothing to do with his feelings about the team.

“Nah, those guys over there know I don’t watch football,” Harrison said. “I haven’t watched football — I play it because I can do it. I’m decent at it. It’s a job.”

Harrison is far from the only football player who doesn’t love football the way a fan does. He’ll find out who won after the game is over, and start preparing accordingly.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “James Harrison won’t watch the Steelers play the Jaguars

  1. I completely agree with him here. It’s like when co workers you see Monday thru Friday, 8+ hours a day, spend more time with them than with your family practically, then they want to have a weekend get together. Not that you don’t like the people, but off time is off time, not sure why anyone would ever want to put themselves back in a work type environment of any kind.

  2. Respect the honesty.

    Fans who obsess over teams and players should grow up and realize that many/most players don’t feel the same way about what they see as their job.

  4. I can see his point about how thats work and he wants a break from work. And also only watching film study. But Brady, Belicheck, and a number of folks in the Pats org will watch it live exactly because to them thats their first cut at film study.

  5. As a Patriots fan, I never liked this guy. He’s been a bad guy off the field. Since the Patriots picked him up, he’s done little to change anyone’s opinion. I hope he plays well, gets a ring, and then goes back to Pittsburgh.

  6. pastabelly says:
    January 14, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I hope he plays well, gets a ring, and then goes back to Pittsburgh.

    ——————————————————————————-
    The Patriots may not have room for Harrison next year.
    The Patriots have 2 linebackers on IR that should be coming back.
    Dont’a Hightower and Harvey Langi. Plus Defensive End Derek Rivers.

    According to Steeler fans…the Steelers are done with Harrison…because they have younger players that are better.

  7. pastabelly says:
    January 14, 2018 at 7:56 am
    As a Patriots fan, I never liked this guy. He’s been a bad guy off the field. Since the Patriots picked him up, he’s done little to change anyone’s opinion. I hope he plays well, gets a ring, and then goes back to Pittsburgh.

    ——————
    I think he signed a 2 year deal or something like that. So as things stand currently his plan for next year would be either the Patriots or retirement.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!