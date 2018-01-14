Leonard Fournette to locker room with Jaguars up 21-7

Getty Images

Everything went right for the Jaguars through the first quarter-plus in Jacksonville, but they’ve had a couple of things go the other way as time runs down in the second quarter.

The Steelers got their first points of the day when a well-covered Antonio Brown used one hand to reel in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger. That cut their lead to 21-7 and the ensuing drive saw another negative turn of events.

Running back Leonard Fournette limped to the sideline after an 10-yard gain on a pass from Blake Bortles. He was looked at briefly on the sideline and then went back to the locker room for further medical attention for an ankle injury.

Fournette’s run 12 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns, but it is T.J. Yeldon as the top back for the moment as the Jaguars call Fournette questionable to return to action.