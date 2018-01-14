Mike Tomlin: Jaguars won the moments

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2018, 5:29 PM EST
There will be no fireworks for the Steelers in New England next weekend.

Pittsburgh’s season came to an end with a 45-42 home loss to the Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday, which means that there will be no rematch of last year’s AFC title game and no chance for the Steelers to go to their third Super Bowl with head coach Mike Tomlin.

After the game, Tomlin said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media, that the Jaguars “won the moments” over the course of the afternoon. A couple of the biggest moments were stops by the Jacksonville defense on fourth downs with a yard to go and the Steelers didn’t try a quarterback sneak or run up the middle on either one of them.

Tomlin said he was “comfortable” with the calls — a pitch to Le'Veon Bell and a mid-range pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster — and also defended the decision to go with an onside kick after cutting the Jaguars’ lead to 42-35 with 2:18 left to play.

“We wanted to get the ball back. We hadn’t stopped them convincingly enough to take any other approach,” Tomlin said.

The kick hit a Steelers player within 10 yards, which added a five-yard penalty to a drive set to start on the Steelers’ 41-yard-line. Three Leonard Fournette runs set up a Josh Lambo field goal with 1:45 left to play, leaving some chance for the Steelers to come back.

It took them 1:44 to get into the end zone on a drive that plodded more than you’d like in that situation, however, and that meant there will be no more moments for the Steelers this season.

  2. Another really fun game to watch. As far as I’m concerned this post-season has featured more great games in a row than I can recall in years and years. Now, let’s see how the Vikings and Saints turn out.

  3. You’re comfortable. That’s the problem. You see nothing wrong with not kicking a field goal in the first quarter on a 4th and 1, and then you lost by 3 points.

  4. Jag’s took the lead and never gave it up. Tough giving up 28 pts in the first half. Still, Bortles did good. But Pittsburgh D really stunk….you don’t give up that many points to that offense and expect to win. Jags were 1 dimensional, but that big play pass to go back up by 14 was the game killer….it killed the spirit right out of the Steelers.

  8. The Steelers are a very undisciplined team, but I was one of those people that thought they would flip the switch for this game. Very impressed by the Jaguars and more than a little surprised that the Steelers didn’t play up to their talent. They’re a supremely talented team and while I think Tomlin is a good leader and defensive mind, he must get this collection of personalities under control.

  10. Tomlinson, your QB is about 300lbs. Send him up the middle for a sneak once in a frickin’ while…

  11. I have lost faith in Tomlin’s ability as a coach. Case in point is losing to teams they have no business losing to. So many games they’ve gone in looking like they didn’t even prepare. It’s not just this year either…it’s been that way for several years. It’s like he doesn’t even care if they win or not. He needs to change or he should leave.

  12. If the Chargers had kept Lambo, chances are they would have made the playoffs. He was certainly better than any other Charger kicker. If the Chargers can’t get the kicker right, I can’t imagine them capable of drafting Rivers replacement.

    Tomlin isn’t going anywhere. Pittsburgh won’t give him the boot.

    I don’t think Ben will retire. He might wimp and whine, but he will come back.

  13. Capt. Cliche at it again, “won the moments”….hahaha. Plus he’s comfortable with those two BS 4th down and a foot calls. Makes total sense when you need a foot to pitch it back 5-7 yards against a speedy defense. I must have missed the news…I didn’t know they legalized crack in Pittsburgh.

  16. I’m a Pats fan and believe the Jags and Steelers played an exciting game. The Jags were relentless, answering every Steelers comeback attempt. The Steelers were down big and kept getting up off the mat. I agree there was some questionsble strategy but the players delivered. Someone has to win and someone has to lose. If the favorite always won it would get tedious. The Steelers lost two of the most exciting games played this year. In neither one did they go down easy.

  19. The problem was that Tomlin, instead of preparing for this game
    was planning for the Patriot game, which isn’t going to happen.

  22. The last time the Patriots rested starters in week 17… they not only lost to the Dolphins, but also lost home field advantage… the Patriots did not advance to the Superbowl that year and would not make that mistake again!!!

    Now the Patriots play their starters in Week 17…

    The Chiefs, Rams, and Steelers thought they were smarter than the Patriots and decided to rest their starters in week 17…and now they have plenty more time to rest their starters!!!

    That concludes today’s free lesson…

  27. Coaching was the reason they lost this game . Horrible playcalling as well as the the boneheaded onside kick sealed the Steelers fate .The Steelers let their arrogance overide their common sense and let an inferior team get the win .Tomlin and staff are a joke as this game proved it .

  29. Not a good game for the coach of the steelers. Not good. Pretty lousy. That means he is a lousy coach. Chirped a few weeks ago. Players added foolish words. Bad calls today. Not good. He’s bad.

  33. he needs to step and take full responsibility for that loss.
    his players were clearly not ready at the onset and his coaching decisions blew the game

  36. Short list of coaches who weren’t fired but should have been:
    Jackson, Lewis, Mularkey, McCarthy, Carroll, Tomlin.

  38. I don’t think Tomlin finished his thought so I’ll do it for him:

    “Jaguars won the moments because I allow myself to be out-coached in big games.”

  39. Say what You want and unlike my comment here, but James Harrison would of made plays in this game and he will be a difference maker next week for the Pats.
    Poor decision Pitt

  40. Tomlin might be the worst coach in the league. But with the XL and XLIII Cowher teams, and then the offense he has now (Ben, Brown, and Bell), he is able to get to the playoffs every year.

    Underachieves every year except the SB he won (where they underachieved and required a pick six and miracle catch to win against a subpar team)

  41. I’m sick and tired of these inadequate coaches who come up short in the playoffs. They always say the same thing:
    “We did some good things.”
    “They made the plays they needed to make.”
    “It’s not just one thing that cost us the game.”
    “I thought (bonehead play) was a good call at the time. We just didn’t execute it well.”
    “It’s easy to say we should’ve (made the smart play) after the fact.”
    “We’ll have to look at everything before we make that decision.”
    “This loss hurts. But we’ll be better next year.”

    So frustratingly cliched. Like they all follow a script or something.

