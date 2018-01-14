More talk that Matt Patricia is likely the Lions’ head coach

Getty Images

PFT reported last weekend that the Patriots were bracing for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to leave for Detroit as the Lions’ next head coach, and although there’s been plenty of reporting linking Patricia to the Giants, Detroit still appears to be the likely destination.

Although Patricia can’t formally take a job until the Patriots’ postseason is over, he will likely be the Lions’ head coach, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Patricia has a good relationship with Lions General Manager Bob Quinn, who worked for the Patriots before getting the Detroit job, and the two of them would like to work together.

There are also reports that Patricia is the top choice of the Giants. If that’s the case, Patricia and his agent have to love all the talk of two teams wanting him. Having two billionaires fighting over you is a lucrative situation to be in.

The Patriots may also lose their offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, who would be a strong candidate for the Giants job if they don’t land Patricia, and who has also interviewed with the Colts.