Nick Foles doesn’t have anything to say to his doubters

The Eagles entered Saturday’s game as the first top seed to be an underdog to a sixth seed in a home playoff game and the biggest reason for that was the fact that Nick Foles was starting at quarterback in place of the injured Carson Wentz.

Bettors who took the favorite wound up losing money as Foles went 23-of-30 for 246 yards in a 15-10 win that put the Eagles in the NFC title game. After the game, Foles was asked if he had a message for anyone who doubted he could get the job done.

Foles said he didn’t have anything to say to those people and explained why.

“Because it doesn’t matter,” Foles said. “They are doing their job, but it doesn’t affect how I play or what I believe. And ya’ll asked me last week am I confident in myself; well, I am confident in myself because I know how hard we work and I know that we believe in one another in that locker room. So there is no need to waste my time to say anything about it because we went out there and played great team football. We played Philadelphia Eagle football tonight and that’s the most important thing. I don’t need to say anything else to anyone.”

Foles will get at least one more chance to lead the Eagles offense this season and another win will make him an unlikely starting quarterback in the Super Bowl. That will lead to a lot more questions about those doubters, although the list will almost certainly be smaller should things play out that way.