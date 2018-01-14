Saints finally get on the board, get a turnover

Getty Images

The Saints still have a hill to climb, against a defense that makes it a steep one.

But they’ve taken the first step.

The Saints finally got on the board, moving the ball impressively to start the second half and cutting the Vikings lead to 17-7.

Drew Brees hit Michael Thomas for a 14-yard touchdown pass, capping a solid 12-play drive. Brees was 5-of-6 passing on the drive after a sluggish first half, giving them some degree of a chance.

The Vikings didn’t get points but they did peel more than seven minutes off the clock on their possession to open the half, but the Saints are showing signs of making them do a bit more.

And Case Keenum immediately offered up a ridiculous interception, giving the Saints more confidence they can do something here. And with safety Andrew Sendejo out the rest of the game with a concussion, the Vikings defense is going to have to adjust a bit.