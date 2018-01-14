Sam Bradford active, Teddy Bridgewater inactive for Vikings

AP

The Vikings added quarterback Sam Bradford to their 53-man roster on Saturday and he’ll dress for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Bradford is active and will serve as Case Keenum‘s backup with Teddy Bridgewater taking a spot on the inactive list. Bradford last played in Week Five when he started against the Bears after missing three games with a knee injury. Bradford was pulled from the game in favor of Keenum when it became clear he wasn’t close to healthy and wound up on injured reserve a short time later.

Cornerback Terence Newman is also active as expected. Quarterback Kyle Sloter, wide receiver Stacy Coley, running back Mack Brown, guard Danny Isidora, center Cornelius Edison and defensive end Tashawn Bower join Bridgewater on the inactive list.

Wide receiver Brandon Coleman, running back Jonathan Williams, defensive end Kasim Edebali, center Cameron Tom, tackle Bryce Harris, tight end John Phillips and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad are out for the Saints.