Steelers back within seven after Le’Veon Bell touchdown

The Jaguars were up 28-7 with 2:33 to play in the first half, but their lead has been slashed to seven points with over nine minutes to play in the third quarter.

After hitting Martavis Bryant for a touchdown just before halftime, Ben Roethlisberger capped the first Steelers possession of the second half with a 19-yard touchdown pass to running back Le'Veon Bell. The score cut the Jacksonville lead to 28-21 and came shortly after a penalty on Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey was hooked up with Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was blocking Ramsey toward Bell as Bell ran out of bounds after a short catch. Ramsey made contact with Bell out of bounds and a flag was thrown after Bell went down with what looked like a little extra enthusiasm.

The 15 yards pushed the Steelers into Jaguars territory and the Steelers offense handled things from there. The Jaguars will try to answer and they have Leonard Fournette back in the lineup after the running back went to the locker room with an ankle injury in the second quarter. The Steelers have linebacker Vince Williams back to try to keep Fournette in check.