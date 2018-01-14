Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The top storylines of the Bills offseason.

The Dolphins need better return on their defensive line investments.

Another year, another AFC title game for the Patriots.

Which players should the Jets keep from hitting free agency?

What does new Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale have to do immediately?

Experience made Alex Van Pelt an appealing quarterbacks coach for the Bengals.

A front office makeover may put some pressure on Browns coach Hue Jackson.

How has Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger improved since the last meeting with the Jaguars?

A few things to know about new Texans G.M. Brian Gaine.

Colts S Malik Hooker is rehabbing his knee.

The Jaguars made some good moves for their defense in free agency.

Titans WR Corey Davis scored his first NFL touchdown on Saturday.

Broncos DL Adam Gotsis hopes his 2017 season will be a building block.

New Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy learned from doing the same job at the University of Colorado.

Which Chargers made the grade this season?

A take on the Raiders hiring Tom Cable as their offensive line coach.

Should the Cowboys trade up for a wide receiver in the draft?

Thoughts on the Giants coaching search from the Patriots win.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was dancing after Saturday’s win.

Redskins S D.J. Swearinger isn’t a meat eater.

Catching up with the new Bears coaching staff.

If the Lions want to hire Matt Patricia, they’ll have to keep waiting.

What are the Packers’ defensive goals?

Vikings QB Case Keenum‘s unexpected season takes another twist on Sunday.

The Falcons couldn’t get it done on a key fourth down.

Breaking down the Panthers’ decision to hire offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

The Saints are done playing home games whether they win or lose on Sunday.

Recapping Buccaneers CB Brent Grimes‘ work in 2017.

Is Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores in the mix for the Cardinals head coaching job?

A review of the Rams draft class.

What’s next for 49ers LB Reuben Foster?

Will CB Deshawn Shead be back with the Seahawks?