Terence Newman is expected to play

If the Vikings hope to slow down the New Orleans passing game, they’ll need ultra-veteran cornerback Terence Newman to play. By all indications, he at least will try.

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, Newman is expected to attempt to play on Sunday despite a foot injury that has him officially listed as questionable. He’s the only Viking whose name appeared on the final injury report.

Newman was limited in practice on Wednesday and Friday, and he didn’t practice at all on Thursday. Given that this could be his last year in football, Newman will be even more likely to suit up and see what he can do.

The 39-year old cornerback appeared in every regular-season game in 2017, with seven starts. With Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes the starters on the outside, Newman has become a versatile weapon, and the defense will miss him if he can’t go, or if he’s on the field but impaired.