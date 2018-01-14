Titans offer Mike Mularkey a contract extension

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 14, 2018, 8:50 PM EST
Getty Images

“Moving forward” now has a tangible meaning.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Titans have offered head coach Mike Mularkey a contract extension in the wake of this year’s playoff run.

After their comeback win over the Chiefs, owner Amy Adams Strunk issued a vague statement saying Mularkey was the coach “moving forward,” but that was before they were manhandled by the Patriots last night.

Mularkey was under contract through 2018 as part of the deal he got after General Manager Jon Robinson was hired.

After a 2-7 mark as interim coach in 2015 after Ken Whisenhunt was fired, he responded with a pair of 9-7 seasons. Now, he has a bit more security.

11 responses to “Titans offer Mike Mularkey a contract extension

  2. Hold on, Sherlock. How long is the extension? On top of that, it’s Ian Rapaport, who is wrong way more often than he is right.

  5. “Ian Rapaport, who is wrong way more often than he is right”

    Are you telling me Kraft, Belichick, and Brady are NOT having a meeting after the season to hash out their differences?!?!?!

  6. This guy squeaks into the playoffs.. A team that really shouldn’t have been there… Two 9 – 7s are good enough for a return?
    There are way to many good coaches out there to keep this guy around.

    The Titans have a ton of young talent… A real coach may take them deep

  8. Don’t know he’s a high level head coach, but the team treated him basically how Washington has been treating Kirk Cousins these last few years. “Go out, win for us, but we don’t believe in you.” The guy produces a playoff win with a team that wasn’t even supposed to be there, his players want to play for him, and the bullheaded ownership group stumbles and bumbles around like they can afford to restart the rebuild all over again.

    I’m not a Titans fan, or a Mike Mularkey fan, or anything close to that. I don’t even think he’s a top level coach. But he’s earned the right to coach this team, and they’re built around what he wants to do. Get some better players in the draft or free agency, and at least give the guy a chance to do better next year.

