Titans offer Mike Mularkey a contract extension

Getty Images

“Moving forward” now has a tangible meaning.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Titans have offered head coach Mike Mularkey a contract extension in the wake of this year’s playoff run.

After their comeback win over the Chiefs, owner Amy Adams Strunk issued a vague statement saying Mularkey was the coach “moving forward,” but that was before they were manhandled by the Patriots last night.

Mularkey was under contract through 2018 as part of the deal he got after General Manager Jon Robinson was hired.

After a 2-7 mark as interim coach in 2015 after Ken Whisenhunt was fired, he responded with a pair of 9-7 seasons. Now, he has a bit more security.