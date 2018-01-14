Tom Brady didn’t see last night’s win as a way to silence critics

Posted by Mike Florio on January 14, 2018, 9:53 AM EST
Getty Images

In their first game since an ESPN report suggested that personality conflicts may cause a split among the three most important members of the Patriots’ organization, the Patriots romped. After the game, quarterback Tom Brady was asked whether he personally enjoyed what amounted to a silencing of the critics.

“You know what, no,” Brady told reporters following the 35-14 victory over Tennessee. “I’ve been around long enough; 18 years. There’s been so many nice things said about me. That just goes with the territory. I just try to be consistent, show up and do the best I can do every week for the team and regardless of whether I’m the worst quarterback in the league or the best quarterback in the league or somewhere in-between, it’s just my job is to do the best I can do for us every week. It was a good team win today. We’re going to need another one next week. Whoever we play is going to be a great team. I’m looking forward to playing in the championship game.”

Whatever is going on for Brady and the team away from the field, Brady agreed that the football field has become a sanctuary for him.

“I think it always feels that way and I think being on the field is a great place to, you know, that’s where you go prove it,” Brady said. “You can talk all day about what you’re going to do or what you can do. Ultimately, you’ve got to go out there and do it. I think just having the opportunity to go play and I’ve had so many great teammates over the years and this team has done such a great job this year focusing on what we need to. When you get out there, that’s the best part of the week. To be in the playoffs and to play well and to advance is just really great for this team. Like I said, we’ve just got to do it again next week.”

Brady completed 35 of 53 passes on Saturday night (68 percent) for 337 yards and three touchdowns. He wasn’t sacked, and he had no turnovers.

Not bad for a guy who turned 40 before the season even began. He’ll need to keep it up as he gets one week, and then another two weeks, deeper into his fifth decade if he wants to get his hands on a Lombardi Trophy for the sixth time.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Tom Brady didn’t see last night’s win as a way to silence critics

  4. Of course the criticism fueled Brady. It always does! That’s why Belichick was just fine with the timing (and the content) of the ESPN story. Came in a bye week just after the Patriots held their last practice before a mini-break so nobody was around for the few days to have to answer for it. Belichick got his point across with his QB and with his owner.
    Checkmate!!

  5. It’s the refs, it’s the air pressure, it’s the system, it’s the video, but he only can throw 2 yards (my favorite moronic quote by the way…)

    This continues to be the most hilarious ongoing excuse-fest I’ve ever seen.

    …and all you dopes can’t allow yourself to see what rational fans ALL see…

    You’re watching the best player in league history. Not best quarterback—best PLAYER.

    I’d say, “enjoy” , but….

  6. Theevidencesaysotherwise says:
    January 14, 2018 at 10:02 am
    It’s Bradys sanctuary because he knows he’s got the refs and the clock operator on his side

    ___________________________

    You do know, and Romo even said afterward, that the NFL controls the clock?

    The old saying about “it’s better to remain silent and thought a fool, than to speak and remove all doubt” comes to mind.

  7. I get the dislike of Brady and the Patriots, success brings contempt, lots of success brings hatred but the guy is a very humble man with the fire and desire to win. Hate him by all means but he deserves your respect.

  8. Don’t get me wrong, the Pats are one of the Best Teams in 20 years … but the Officiating last night, and for the past couple of years, was in a word atrocious and embarrassing!! The NFL should be figuring out a way to fix it, or more viewers will do as I did, just turn the damn thing off!

  9. 2 rings in the last 3 years; 7th consecutive and 12th of last 16 appearances in AFC title games; seven trips to the Superbowl; 5 rings

    “Just imagine how much more the Patriots could have achieved if Brady, Belichick and Kraft didn’t all hate each other…”
    -Seth Wickersham

  11. Brady never sees playing as a way to silence critics, because he doesn’t care what critics say. He has had the philosophy for a long time that what other people say is their issue, not his.

  13. ‘ I get by with a little help from my friends ‘
    .
    Thanks to all my teammates, by buddies on the OL holding the opposition, my wily coaches
    who know just how to gain an edge. Our great owner who generously invested so heavily in creating
    the most extensive library, and my coordinator for helping me read all those many play books of
    other teams. And of course, a special thanks to friends in stripes, and those back at the replay center,
    who know what I need, and always put me in a position to get the win.

    No matter if I’m the best QB in the league, or the worst, or maybe somewhere in between, they find
    a way to make me look good. I couldn’t do it without them.

  15. .
    Lost in the debris pile of sketchy reporting foisted upon us by the worldwide leader in manufactured sports news, is Brady’s skill as a field general. Not only is his ability to read defenses and change the play on the spot unsurpassed, but he coaxes unexpected performances from many others. Last night’s unsung hero was Danny Amendola whose 11/ 112 was a greater total than Gronk and Cooks combined.
    .

  16. It must be the refs? What else could it be?

    Wins Losses Win%
    222 64 77.62%

    Completions Attempts Yards TD Int
    6495 10183 75590 554 191
    04th 03rd 03rd 03rd 53rd(?)

    11 AFC Championships
    07 AFC Championship Wins

    07 Super Bowls
    05 Super Bowl Wins

  17. Everyone that was watching the recent Patriots\Titans playoff game saw the no call on the OPI where Corey Davis did a similar one handed catch while the other arm was being used to push off the Malcolm Butler. That no call gave the Titans the early lead in that game. That OPI wasn’t as flagrant at what Martavis Bryant got away with for the Steelers. But it was obvious that Davis learned that move by watching film of the recent Patriots\Steelers game.

    With the refs not making these calls in order to help the Steelers and the Titans, the Patriots defenders had no chance on these plays. If the Pats defenders had pushed the arms away that were being used for the push offs they will be called for defensive interference.

    We all remember that recent game against the Bill’s where the refs were helping Bills by calling a phantom OPI call on Gronk and then on another play allowed a defender to commit several non called penalties against Gronk. The refs are always out to favor any team is playing against the Patriots.

  18. Pats — easiest division. Easiest schedule. Friendly refs. Tuck Rule Tommy whining when he gets touched. Same crap every year. No wonder the NFL is losing viewers

  19. I’m beginning to suspect that the refs are flawed human beings that call games to the best of their ability with no particular bias or ulterior motive.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!