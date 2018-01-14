Vikings come back to beat Saints, advance to NFC Championship

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 14, 2018, 8:15 PM EST
Getty Images

The Saints came back, twice. But that wasn’t enough to beat Case Keenum.

The Vikings beat the Saints 29-24 on a last-second touchdown pass, a 61-yard beauty from Keenum to Stefon Diggs which ruined a brilliant second half by Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his teammates.

The Vikings advance to next week’s NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia, with a chance to play the Super Bowl at home on the line.

The Saints had come back from a 17-0 deficit, and the Vikings hadn’t lost when leading by 10 or more since the start of the 2015 season (28-0). The way they did it was impressive, as the Vikings top-ranked defense held them in check throughout the first half. Brees hit rookie running back Alvin Kamara for a go-ahead touchdown, after Michael Thomas caught the first two.

But Vikings kicker Kai Forbath coolly responded with a 53-yard field goal to give the Vikings the lead back, only to see Brees even more coolly move them downfield for another go-ahead field goal.

After striking out three straight plays throwing at Xavier Rhodes, he converted a season-on-the-line fourth down pass to Willie Snead to get them into position for the Wil Lutz 43-yarder to go up 24-23. Brees finished the game 25-of-40 for 294 yards and three scores, balancing out the two interceptions he threw in the first half.

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum had one last shot, and he made the most of it. After floundering early in the drive, Keenum lofted the ball to Diggs, who ducked inside and took it the rest of the way.

Permalink 221 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

221 responses to “Vikings come back to beat Saints, advance to NFC Championship

  1. Wow I really game Saints fans, unreal. Congrats on a hard fought game.

    Next up Philly!

    Still can’t believe that ending.

  8. The Jaguars hold strong and refuse to relinquish a lead on the road and the Vikings win a playoff game on a miracle.

    A truly upsidedown and incredible day of football.

  9. Wow! That was a great game, but what the heck was that safety doing? All he had to do was make a very easy tackle inbounds and the game is over.

  15. Been watching pro football for a long time, and I think today’s players are as weak fundamentals wise – not to mention as poorly coached — as I‘ve ever seen.
    The defender has the receiver in front of him, where he belongs, and pinned near the sideline. All he has to do is hold his position and make the tackle or push the receiver out of bounds. Instead, he dives at the legs, and we all know what happened next. Absolutely no excuse for that.
    Congratulations Vikings. Shame on that Saints defender and the people who coach him.

  16. To be honest, I don’t care for the Vikes or their fans, but you won it fair and square and I salute you.

  30. OMG, I am shaking after that ending. Thought for sure the Vikings choked again. Amazing and just no words to describe this.

  32. Unless you are a fan of the teams eliminated, there should be no ill will thrown towards any team remaining. This is football baby. What a game. Case Keenum, go get ‘em kid.

  37. Congrats to the Vikes and their fans. A win like this you will never forget…the closest I can relate this to as a Packer’s fan is when Rodgers hit Cobb against the Bears to get INTO the playoffs. Crazy ending. The Vikings team themselves looked shocked. This is a painful reminder that fundamentals count….if the dback for NO wraps up Diggs, game is over. Savor the great feelings you have tonight and then onto Philly which will not be a gimme game, but winnable with your D. Good luck…you may get back home for the big one.

  41. Did Williams avoid hitting Diggs at the last second because his timing was off and he was afraid of getting a pass interference call?

  44. The rookie, Marcus Williams, all he had to do was tackle the receiver in bounds, and there is no time left to kick a field goal. Instead he simply tackled the ground without touching the Vikings receiver. Unreal!

  45. That game was horribly officiated in the Vikings favor. Ridiculous that the officiating basically decided that game. On the other hand, the Vikings got extremely lucky. Hopefully they lose next week. Vikings fans here are so ignorant, they deserve it.Go Eagles!!!!

  46. What in the world was Williams thinking there??? Just dove on the ground while Diggs ran right over him. The ONE THING you can not allow in that situation is a guy like Diggs getting behind the defense. Makes no sense how they would allow that to happen in that spot.

    Unbelievable.

  47. If Marcus Williams was my teammate, I’d find a baseball bat and bash his skull in. he’s a brainless, non-tackling idiot. What a dummy. What a fool. What a stupid moron.

  48. I’ll gladly give credit where credit is due.
    After a lifetime of watching football, I’ve never seen a game end quite like that.
    Hats off to Case Keenum, Stephon Diggs and the rest of the Viking crew for never giving up.

  49. juice08 says:

    January 14, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    You still blew a 17-0 lead at home in the second half

    _____________
    And that’s relevant because?

  59. Everyone wonders why the Pats win so much? They don’t miss tackles in the las 5 seconds of a game. They don’t intercept passes on 4th down 20 yards from the los. Basically, they are smart and sound, and wait for other teams to screw up, which they always do.

  61. Wow. If there was ever a sun-moon-and-stars-are-all-aligned moment in the NFL, this was it. For every Packer-hating troll that ever condemned Aaron Rodgers for throwing game-winning Hail Marys, hey, do us all a favor. Shut up.

    Congratulations Vikings. You’re almost there.

  62. Saint fans, we both just witnessed an awesome game! Wow! When there was 1:30 left, I thought u had it in the bag! But wow! What a finish!

  65. Betcha that safety is somewhere else next season. What a ridiculous tackle attempt. Exciting game though. As much as I can’t stand the viking trolls, I still can’t help but be happy that the saints lost.

  66. No dog in the fight but kind of serves the Saints right.

    They were high fiveing, talking trash to the crowd, with 30 seconds on the clock as if the game was over. All season they’ve been rubbing it in opponents noses and Sean Payton has been the worst one of them all.

  70. Absolutely shameful of the Saints D to give that last TD up. How could they possibly have let that by them?

  71. logicalvoicesays says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:16 pm
    Congrats to the AFC for winning the Superbowl.

    The two teams left in the NFC are a complete joke and are going to get smoked in the Superbowl.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Actually the biggest joke is your team that’s been sitting at home the past 3 weeks, well more like 7-8 if you are talking about fielding a competitive team.

  76. WOW, what a game. Congrats to Minnesota. Disappointing, but we performed way above expectations this year.

  78. Oh man, a Keenum-Bortles SB is going to be so fun!

    Congrats to the Vikes and Jag’s, the two best teams in each division. Defense wins championships.

  82. The only way the Saints could lose if someone made a boneheaded move or have a Viking player pull a Floating Leia play. They managed to do both.

  83. Well I know who I’m rooting for the rest of the way. These guys just keep gettin it done no matter the circumstances or opponent. Happy for Case Keenum hopefully the Vikings will remember how much he has come through for them so far this year when it comes time to re-sign him in the offseason

  84. I can’t believe what I just saw,
    That was fake!
    @ the very least Williams was in on some point scheme.

  85. realnflfacts says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:19 pm
    Refs gave vikes 14 points and it was close…pretty rigged outing. Why watch that kind of trash product?

    still looking for who green bay is playing next week?

  86. Admit it Viking fans, you knew this game was over with 14 seconds left and no timeouts. What an emotional roller coaster.

  87. So either Keenum or Foles will be the starting qb for a Super Bowl. You can’t script this. Both teams have the defense and just enough offense to make the conference championship and Super Bowl games interesting. People can say what they want about todays NFL but man the momentum swings have made these games interesting. Other than the patriots beating the worst team remaining team in the playoffs I thought every team that lost this weekend had a shot at winning in the 4th quarter.

  88. The 4 QB’s remaining are Tom Brady, Blake Bortles, Nick Foles and Case Keenum. How many people out there predicated that before the season began?

  89. Between that missed tackle , the Jaguars getting the personal foul on the fumble return that set up the Steelers TD before the half, and the guy from The Falcons kneeing the ball to the Eagles WR before the half, there were some really boneheaded plays this weekend

  93. GREAT GAME and congratulations to the Vikings on the win! I TOLD you guys I didn’t see a blowout UNLESS you got turnovers. The first was a gift from Brees but the defense earned the second one. Not that he ever had a strong arm but I wonder if Drew’s arm strength is diminishing because he wasn’t being pressured, Ginn was open but the ball was under thrown. Instead of a Ginn TD, MN scored it. Congratulations to the Vikings for the win.

  94. I’ve watched that play 30 times,
    and you can not convince me otherwise that something was not fishy there
    No tackle in fact gets out of the way of Diggs then whips the other defenders leg on the follow thru to take him out
    UNREAL!!!!!

  96. Just hand the pats another superbowl ring! Some of the worse qbs left! what a joke this nfl has become! can’t wait for all the oppressed millionaires who kneel during superbowl

  97. I’d like to apologize to my Bikes for the things I said right before the last play. It was filthy. But please refrain from taking my emotions from one end of the spectrum to the other. It’s not healthy.

    Skol

  98. Great win for the Vikings. Nice to be on the other end of a great play off contest. The better team won, but credit to the Saints on coming back twice. SKOL!!!!!!!! #bringithome

  99. Who taught 43 how to tackle. Keep your head up, eyes open and wrap up! Games over b/c there isn’t enough time to kick the FG! He’s a safety for Gods sake not a CB.

  102. Unbelievable. This kind of loss usually happens to US! I expect we will beat the Iggles, see you in our new stadium Tom.

  104. WHAT AN AMAZING FINISH! Nobody can ever say the Vikings ever choke or quit!
    I was cussing the Coaches ALL 2nd quarter and 3rd for the conservative play calling and idling
    with a 17 point lead… It nearly cost them.

  106. Good win by the Vikings.
    Case had himself a statement of a game.
    Now if they can hold their nerve against the Eagles, Minnesota can very well be having a Lombardi party!

  107. The Saints are terrible on the road in the playoffs. Drew Breese is a different QB outside the Superdome.

  108. I can’t think of anything better than to have that happen to Sean Payton..hahahaha…Williams should be released before they board the plane!

  110. As a die hard Packer Fan, I was rooting for the Saints, then I found myself thinking it would be cool for the Vikings to win since they are long over due. I hope my Packers DB’s (ha,ha) were watching to see why you should wrap up when you tackle and not just try to cut their ankles out with your shoulder. Nice job Vikings!

  111. Now do any of the 3 teams remaining have a chance of beating the Patriots? I thought the Steelers and the Saints just might because of their QB’s. But they both lost today.

  112. Absolutely amazing ending.

    The NFL needed that!

    P.S. – That safety couldn’t have played that much worse – whiff on the tackle and take out the only remaining player to stop Diggs… wow!

  114. WOW…All ya have to do is make the easiest tackle in the world…it’s like tackling a dummy in practice, with the receivers back to you…yet he misses the tackle. If I didn’t know better I’d swear he threw the game…WOW. Wear your purple longjohns and grass spikes .

  117. Only a miracle saved da queens from CHOKIN another play0ff game away… luckiest team on the face of the earth…..

  121. I can’t wait for the Saints to play the Falcons at home for the NFC championship next week.

    – Saints fans (1-7-18 thru 1-14-18)
    Should be a good game but make sure you turn your Xbox off before you go to bed.

  124. pkrlvr says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:24 pm
    Admit it Viking fans, you knew this game was over with 14 seconds left and no timeouts. What an emotional roller coaster.
    ———
    Well duh.
    It’s not like we are packer fans hoping and expecting free plays from the refs so Rodgers can have do overs.

  127. pkrlvr says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Admit it Viking fans, you knew this game was over with 14 seconds left and no timeouts. What an emotional roller coaster.

    ————————————

    Admitted. I was already adding this game to the long list of ridiculous failures.

  131. LSUStrong says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:16 pm
    What was Marcus Williams thinking?
    _____________________________
    He looked like something important hinged on him not contacting Diggs. It was……….odd.

  132. jason9696 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    The 4 QB’s remaining are Tom Brady, Blake Bortles, Nick Foles and Case Keenum. How many people out there predicated that before the season began?
    —————————————————————–
    Not many I suspect.
    What is even more bizarre is the offense these characters put on the board.

  134. pastabelly says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:19 pm
    Marcus Williams new nickname = Buckner.

    —-
    Or Rahim Moore

    Remember the Jacoby Jones TD vs Denver?

  135. The Saints ALMOST bailed out their mental coach two straight weeks. His late decision-making and the smirk on his face after the Lutz FG made me root for the Vikings miracle. All three of his second-half timeouts were questionable. Brees is class; Payton: not so much.

  141. That Rookie was told by the coaching staff “DO NOT commit PASS INTERFERENCE” period! It wasn’t his fault. He was doing what he was told but he could have at least hit him. Glad he didn’t
    I wonder how many 911 Heart Attack calls were placed in Minnesota and new Orleans?
    It is sweet Victory and payback for the Bounty gate 2009 game that got peyton Banned for a year..

  144. proudwhodat says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:30 pm
    Williams has a great rookie season but one bad play. Gut wrenching loss for my Saints but good luck to the Vikings.

    I feel bad for this kid. He did have a really good season and he also had the pick that helped NO’s great comeback. When I rewatch that play I think he was counting on Diggs momentum taking him towards the sideline so he was trying to undercut him. Still inexcusable! Keep your eyes on the target and make the tackle you were taught back in pee wee football!!

  145. shlort says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:20 pm
    That game was horribly officiated in the Vikings favor. Ridiculous that the officiating basically decided that game. On the other hand, the Vikings got extremely lucky. Hopefully they lose next week. Vikings fans here are so ignorant, they deserve it.Go Eagles!!!!
    —————
    And YOU should know about preferential officiating, shouldn’t you Cheesehead. Your team SURVIVES by it.

  146. Phew – best game I’ve attended in a long time. Great game Saints fans, sorry for the heartbreak, but in all honesty, we owed you one.

  147. He didn’t try to tackle Diggs, he turned his body to avoid a PI and a free kick with no time. He knocked out his own player from having a chance.
    Had to be a roller coaster day for Viking fans.

  150. Coach can’t coach brains. Time would have run out IF he allowed him to catch it and just tackled him (he would have help too) instead of ??? what he did!

  153. Been watching the Vikes for over 50 years. That was incredible. I won’t sleep tonight playing it over and over in my head. Congrats loyal Vikings fans. We earned this sleepless, wonderful night.

  155. The Eagles are 3-0 in postseason history against the Vikings, their best record against any opponent in playoff history. The only other team the Eagles have beaten three times in the postseason is the Falcons.

    Refs/Vikings 29. Saints 24. SMH

  156. WOW! Unbelievable finish. Not only did Williams miss what looked like a easy tackle but he took out the only other Saint who had any chance to make the tackle. Should have wrapped him up instead of throwing the shoulder.

  157. What the hell was that defensive back doing? He doesn’t even wrap up Diggs he just lunges at him. Congrats Vikings and nice effort Saints thought you had it.

  158. LSUStrong says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:16 pm
    What was Marcus Williams thinking?
    ——————

    He was thinking now is not the time to actually perform a football move and wrap my arms around the opponent and tackle him! I might get my uniform dirty! Tackling continues to be a ‘lost art’ in today’s NFL

  159. I’m speechless.

    I came into this game with a that cautious optimism that every Vikings fan knows after years of how they toy with my emotions. Sure enough, after a methodical first half dismantling of the Saints, it was following by a second half stutter-step backwards. I know something was wrong after the Viking’s failed attempts to score beyond 17 points, missing field goals and being pushed backwards. Somehow they make it out of this one.

    Case definitely needs to be smarter with throwing the ball blindly into coverage. He nearly cost us this game, by throwing a horrible pass on his first pass of their second possession of the 2nd half. Dumb, dumb, dumb. Throw it away.

    Sorry, not impressed with Pat Shermur’s play calling tonight. It’s like they stopped trying after scoring 17. And, please, stop with the predicable Murray up the gut on first down on (9 out of 10 first downs).

    Total dogfight. Respect to the Saints such a great game tonight. I’m still in shock, and I’m sure other fans are as well..

  160. We had some great games this weekend and too many just want to trash the NFL, a specific team, coach or player. If you didn’t enjoy these games you missed out.

    Stop deconstructing every play with the intent of casting blame. We have three new QBs and three new teams vying for a super bowl along with a perennial winner that people either love or hate but every sane fan respects.

    This is fun.

  165. That’s the worst flipped win since Seattle chose to throw it to their 5th receiver on the depth chart from the 1 yard line, and he fails to run a route. Williams non tackle blew it.

    Good luck Minnesota getting a gift win from NE in the SB.

  166. “The better team won, but credit to the Saints on coming back twice.”

    Actually, after the refs let up, the Saints outscored the Vikings 24-13.
    The Vikings deserve credit for playing to the end, but were not the better team.
    Only a Vikings-like bonehead last play by #43 gave them the win.

  167. leatherface2012 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:24 pm
    still looking for who green bay is playing next week?
    ////////////////////////////////////

    You know what they say……….the only thing worse than a sore loser………is a simple-minded winner.

  170. Dear Saints,

    Do not let Marcus Willaims back on the plane. He likes to roll around on the ground so much he can roll himself back to New Orleans…

  172. you win some and you lose some. i was rooting for New Orleans, but because the Vikes won, I won’t have to hear ‘who dat’ the rest of the year. LOL

  173. The Saints earned that win, but then Marcus Williams gave it to the Vikings. Someone must have paid him off. There needs to be an investigation on that.

  174. cajunhockey says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:33 pm
    On a related note, congratulations to New England for repeating as SB champs!

    I would say that you are delusional if you think that the Saints were the only team remaining to prevent that. Good luck in 18.

  177. “That Rookie was told by the coaching staff “DO NOT commit PASS INTERFERENCE” period! It wasn’t his fault. He was doing what he was told”

    I don’t know what the coaching staff told him to do, but I’m certain they didn’t tell him to do what he did.

  178. First off, great job by the Saints to claw back and get in a seemingly solid position to win it. Can’t say enough about Brees and that offense. Viking’s mistakes should have cost them the game (int from Keenum, blocked punt, missed FG). But, the Vikings have been on the wrong end of so many losses on strange plays it was therapeutic to get this win.

  179. Everybody is ragging on Williams from missing a tackle. But how about a little love for Diggs who never gave up on the ball and never gave up on the play. Some credit has got to go to him. The Vikings played a heckuva game

  182. Great game. Sucks someone had to lose. I have no idea why that saints defender didn’t just let him catch it and then wrap him up to win the game. That ending was a shocking way to end a classic game. Congrats Vikings fans. My condolences to saints fans on a tough loss.

  183. LSUStrong says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:16 pm
    What was Marcus Williams thinking?
    ————————————–

    No Pass Interference. Keep him in bounds. Just really bad execution.

  185. Rdog says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:40 pm
    Vikings fans and Patriots fans are the most insufferable people on the planet.

    Looks like us Pats fans need to step up our game. I thought we had #1 locked up.

    Great play by Diggs and the DB def was trying to avoid PI.

  187. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:29 pm
    The Saints are terrible on the road in the playoffs. Drew Breese is a different QB outside the Superdome.

    Why does every post from this fake Pats fan get published? What is the deal here?

  188. FUN-damental’s. I feel bad for Williams, but c’mon, that was not tackling. Okay Vikes, you got a gift win. Let’s see what you do with it in the SB. Yeah, Philly next, but Fole’s shouldn’t be much competition.

  189. I wonder is Sean Payton is dancing in the locker room today? Nah, I’m guessing he has those chipmunk lips all puckered up with his head in his hands.

  190. The miracle win was fantastic, and now that’s it’s over I’ll take it . . . but the non-call on the pass interference to Thielen (and subsequent blocked punt) should have never put us in the position to *need* a miracle. What an awful non-call. Refereeing is the worst I’ve ever seen it this season.

  191. Nobody can ever say the Vikings ever choke or quit!
    ————————————-
    Maybe not quit but as for choking that’s all the Vikings have done in their history. They were up 19-6 with about 10 minutes left in 3rd qtr at home and needed the most bone headed play in the NFL since Viking Jim “Wrongway” Marshall returned a fumble to the wrong end zone and scored 2 points for the opponent, the 49ers, to win the game. Plus there is at least one more game left for them to choke this season, don’t give up on them yet.

  192. I should add: great game, Saints. This, in my opinion, was the real Super Bowl. Thanks for the fantastic game! Good luck next year, assuming Brees stays competitive you’ve got a bright future.

  195. I’m a Packers fan and wanted the Saints to win, but gotta give the Vikings credit and don’t ever apologize for winning. Was there luck involved? Absolutely but most will say a little good fortune is part of it.

  196. I think the Vikings had two secondary players leave with concussions. Their availability next week could be huge because the defense definitely dropped off in the second half without them.

  201. dejc421 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:20 pm
    juice08 says:

    January 14, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    You still blew a 17-0 lead at home in the second half

    _____________
    And that’s relevant because?

    ————————

    Because you all are the great Vikings and you were supposed to blow the Saints out. The game wasn’t supposed to be close once it started. Vikings got the win and at the end of the day, that’s what matters. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good because that last TD was a defensive lapse and not some great play by Keenum and Diggs. All they had to do was LET him catch the ball and make the tackle INBOUNDS and the clock runs out and the Saints get the win. But Vikings got the W and that’s what counts.

  202. As a long time Vikes fan I’d seen this movie before with the heartbreaking ending. But wait….it’s the special edition director’s cut with the miracle Hollywood ending. Wow…just wow!

  203. I just watched the play again. The ball had not reached Diggs hands yet when Williams “missed him”. If Williams would hit him, it would have been before the ball got into Diggs hands, there for being PI and the Vikes get to try a relatively easy FG. It was unfornuate that he took out his teammate who would have had a chance to tackle. It was a bang bang play. No one at fault. If anyone was at fault it was the CB who got burned. This is coming from a football fan who’s team missed the playoffs.

  204. With the missed FG, a sack taking us out of FG range, a boneheaded INT throw and a blocked punt, it shouldn’t have been close, but great job redeeming yourself Case at the end, and the combo of Diggs and Thielen cannot be beat in the NFL. Wright is clutch when they needed him. If they didn’t score more than 6 in the 2nd half, they didn’t deserve to win, but they scored 12 in the second half and showed they were the better team both statistically AND on the scoreboard. Gotta get the run game going to win it all. #bringithome

  205. OOPs, FAIL! Wrong Marcus Williams. He plays for the Texans.

    Your comment is awaiting moderation.
    Marcus Williams grew up a Vikings fan in HOPKINS MINNESOTA!!!!!!! Thank you Marcus!!!!

     

  206. It was a great game with a little bit of everything. The Vikings dominated for a while, then the Saints dominated for a while, then both teams turned it on and traded field goals back and forth, and then the Vikings made one more big play at the very end. As often happens when good teams play each other, the team that possessed the ball last, won.

    If they don’t anoint Keenum “the guy” at this point, Viking fans ought to storm the castle with pitchforks and torches.

  207. Exciting game with a thrilling ending, but I’m curious about something if anyone can help (neutral fan watching this game btw)

    On the Vikings final possession, with I believe 25 seconds left, they were penalized for a false start…why was there no 10 second runoff? Did the refs just miss that or is there a rule I’m missing? Just curious about that, thanks!

  208. Well, us Eagles fans will welcome you Vikings to Philly next weekend. And it looks like you will be greeted by thousands of Underdog masks, Amazon already sold out……we are posted as 3 1/2 point dogs on our own field…..still as the number #1 seed. That’s, as they say, why they play the game.

    Be careful what you wish for.

    Think Keenum is about to be introduced to our boys Long and Cox.

  211. Well duh.
    It’s not like we are packer fans hoping and expecting free plays from the refs so Rodgers can have do overs.
    —–
    Even though I’ve given the vikes props all game you can’t turn it off can you? Funny thing is that your post is dripping with so much irony that I can’t tell if you’re serious or being sarcastic.

  212. That play is gonna haunt Williams for the rest of his life. I watched his whole career at Utah and he’s a really good player but man – even Whittingham is probably embarrassed by that effort. When they showed the play from the upfield angle he looked like he was trying to AVOID a hit, like he was scared of taking a knee to the head or something… total and complete failure.

  213. I wonder why the Saints did not run that clock down to almost nothing before the field goal? They had one timeout left….big mistake

  215. Did the refs just miss that or is there a rule I’m missing? Just curious about that, thanks!
    —–
    Yeah they did away with the run off on pre snap penalties a few years back I believe.

  216. Clutch throw by keenum and clutch catch by diggs with the awareness to not fall down and take it all the way. I thought he would run quickly out of bounds for a clutch game winning 55+ yard fg for the win. Even if the dB tackled him I think Diggs has the strength to get out of bounds with the great clutch ball placement by keenum. The kicker was feeling good so it would still be a win for the vikings If it came down to a 55 yard fg. Clutch pass by keenum ,clutch catch by diggs. Clutch defense by the vikings to stop the saints and give keenum just enough time to connect with diggs. Clutch offense clutch defense Clutch clutch clutch.

  217. I can’t believe how many people will not say what they just saw. It was a fix, and the terrible attempt at one right in front of us on national television. There is no way a pro-let alone anybody that has ever played the game could miss that tackle that badly. what a joke

  218. MCxShow says:
    January 14, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Exciting game with a thrilling ending, but I’m curious about something if anyone can help (neutral fan watching this game btw)

    On the Vikings final possession, with I believe 25 seconds left, they were penalized for a false start…why was there no 10 second runoff? Did the refs just miss that or is there a rule I’m missing? Just curious about that, thanks!
    ——
    Nice find. But the rule states there is only a runoff for a false start IF

    “there are 10 seconds or less left in the half or game.”

  219. Vikes fan here. Saints had too beat the zebras and vikes in 1st half,smh. 2nd half, let them ball and brees showed he’s a hof’er. Buck and aikmen praise vikes defense during game but I don’t see it, could be much better. Saints had best draft class imo and should be good to go next year. Fluke play wins it. As far as afc homers claiming super bowl win, saints and vikes are good. Philly surprises with files. After tonight, anything can happen.

  221. leatherface2012 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    still looking for who green bay is playing next week?

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    And I’m still looking for you to man up and make good on our wager. Nobody likes a welcher.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!