Vikings get a break on call, but playing great defense

AP

The Vikings are good enough at defense they don’t need a lot of help.

But they’ll take it.

They’re up 10-0 on the Saints in the first quarter because of the way they’ve clamped down on Drew Brees so far, but they got a bit of assistance from at least one penalty.

The Vikings benefitted from a pair of long pass interference penalties on Saints cornerback Ken Crawley, on back-to-back plays.

The first-one was a 20-yarder, the second even worse, a 34-yarder. It appeared that Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs had as much of a handful of Crawley as Crawley had of Diggs on the second one, but the officials on the field didn’t see it that way. That led to a field goal, and a two-possession lead is significant.

The Saints have managed just 33 yards on their 11 plays, with just one first down.