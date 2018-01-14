Vikings lead 17-0 at halftime behind dominant defense

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 14, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
It might be putting too fine a point on it to say that nothing went right for the Saints in the first half.

But nothing went right for the Saints in the first half.

A missed 58-yarder on the possession in which they moved it a little was the perfect coda for the Saints, as they trail 17-0 at halftime.

Drew Brees has been picked off twice, and the Saints have 150 yards (they averaged 391.2 per game in the regular season). The Saints have also been either undisciplined or the victim of a great conspiracy, as they’ve been flagged six times for 92 yards in the first half.

The only misstep for the Vikings was a missed field goal by Kai Forbath just before the break, but they’re otherwise efficient.

Case Keenum has completed 12-of-18 passes for 113 yards and they have two rushing touchdowns, and are letting their defense carry the day. Barring an unthinkable breakdown by that defense, the Vikings are headed to Philadelphia for next week’s NFC Championship Game.

 

18 responses to “Vikings lead 17-0 at halftime behind dominant defense

  1. I definitely don’t want to see Viking fans complaining about refs anymore after this. The calls in this game are ridiculously one-sided.

  3. Still can’t find Dallas on the schedule. Their fans said they’d be in the Super Bowl. Is there a website error or something?

  4. Defense gave up a few plays but held them when it counts. Keep up the pressure and play smart on offense.

  9. Too bad my Packers aren’t in this game. We could be losing better than the Saints. Cuz nobody’s better at choking than us. No. Body.

  11. AlFrankenGropedMe says:
    January 14, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Still can’t find Dallas on the schedule. Their fans said they’d be in the Super Bowl. Is there a website error or something?
    ////////////////////
    Must be because can’t find the Packers either.

  13. Vikings are clearly the better team, the Saints have been on borrowed time ever since half their roster got hurt in that TNF debacle in Atlanta. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I hope the Vikes finally win it all this year.

  14. Really people? 1 PI call was bad, that’s it. Meanwhile, the Aints are up to their old tricks of trying to put a QB out when Jordan and that other putz hit Keenum in the head on the same play.

    On the Barr INT, your fat OL had to do a horse collar tackle otherwise that was a pick 6. There is a lot of game left, but this defense needs to pin their ears back and hit Brees early and often.

  15. bonesawisready says:
    January 14, 2018 at 6:17 pm
    I definitely don’t want to see Viking fans complaining about refs anymore after this. The calls in this game are ridiculously one-sided.

    kind of like bountygate january of 2010 huh?

  16. hje118 says:
    January 14, 2018 at 6:22 pm
    Pump the brakes Minn fans. Playing at home is a lot different than playing in Philly against their D. One week….
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    We’ve beaten teams in their home too. I like our offenses chances against your defense much more than your offense against our defense. So if the score holds up, we’ll see you next week.

  18. Viking fans should be embarrassed if they ever blame refs again. This is the most ridiculous reffing I’ve ever seen. From at least 2 phantom PIs (one that should’ve been called on Diggs if called at all), obvious holds on the TD run, no call on the hit to Brees head (which I agree with) then the same play called against the Saints. Ginn not set when players are set less than that on spike plays all the time. There were so many I’m sue I missed a few. What a year, 2 perennial laughingstocks might be in the championship games.

