Vikings lead 17-0 at halftime behind dominant defense

It might be putting too fine a point on it to say that nothing went right for the Saints in the first half.

A missed 58-yarder on the possession in which they moved it a little was the perfect coda for the Saints, as they trail 17-0 at halftime.

Drew Brees has been picked off twice, and the Saints have 150 yards (they averaged 391.2 per game in the regular season). The Saints have also been either undisciplined or the victim of a great conspiracy, as they’ve been flagged six times for 92 yards in the first half.

The only misstep for the Vikings was a missed field goal by Kai Forbath just before the break, but they’re otherwise efficient.

Case Keenum has completed 12-of-18 passes for 113 yards and they have two rushing touchdowns, and are letting their defense carry the day. Barring an unthinkable breakdown by that defense, the Vikings are headed to Philadelphia for next week’s NFC Championship Game.