Getty Images

The Vikings couldn’t have scripted this beginning any better.

After stopping the Saints for a three-and-out with their top-ranked defense to start the game, their offense answered in style for a quick 7-0 lead in the divisional round game.

Jerick McKinnon‘s 14-yard touchdown run capped an eight-play drive, on which Case Keenum hit both his passes.

That has the local fans on their feet and loud, such that they aren’t that way ordinarily.