Vikings rolling, up 17-0 and making Drew Brees look bad

The Vikings already had as much of a lead as they’ve needed lately.

And they keep adding to it.

The Vikings are up 17-0 on the Saints in the second quarter, a stunning development in the way it’s happening.

They’ve held Drew Brees to a 0.0 passer rating, picking him off and limiting him to three passing yards so far. They’ve held the Saints as a team to 33.

Meanwhile, their own offense is rolling, with Latavius Murray‘s touchdown run giving them a three-possession lead. And that’s been more than enough lately.

According to NFL Research, the Vikings are 28-0 in games since 2015 when they led by 10 or more in a game.