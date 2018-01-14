Zay Jones having surgery to repair torn labrum

Getty Images

The Bills took wide receiver Zay Jones in the second round of the 2017 draft and he moved to the top of the depth chart when the team traded Sammy Watkins to the Rams in August, but his production during the season wasn’t as robust as many hoped.

Jones, who set an NCAA record for career catches, finished the year with 27 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns. His transition to the NFL wasn’t helped by a shoulder injury.

Jones’ father, the former NFL linebacker Robert Jones, told the Bills Wire that his son played with a torn labrum this season and will have surgery to repair the injury this week.

“Here’s a guy that’s going into surgery on Tuesday to get his shoulder repaired and people hardly knew that he played the entire season with, you know, a torn labrum,” Jones said. “So how would you like sitting around and you’re going to grab a glass of water and your arm falls out of its socket?”

Jones’ second season may feature a different quarterback throwing him passes and he’ll be hoping for better health and results regardless of who is taking the snaps.