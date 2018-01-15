Belichick: “A lot of water under the bridge” since summer work with Jaguars

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2018, 1:20 PM EST
Getty Images

As Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell pointed out to his eventual chagrin, a Steelers-Patriots AFC Championship Game would have been a repeat of a regular season game between the teams.

That’s not the case for the Jaguars-Patriots matchup that will get underway on Sunday afternoon. The two teams haven’t played since the 2015 season, but they did spend some time together for joint practices this summer. It doesn’t sound like Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be taking much from those sessions, however.

Belichick said in a Monday conference call that there’s been “a lot of water under the bridge” since that preseason work wrapped up, which might not lend much relevance to what will happen next Sunday.

“I don’t know,” Belichick said. “That was a long time ago. I think right now what it’s about is getting ready to play this game. That was a different point in time, different emphasis. I don’t know.”

Belichick said the team has only just started “to really dig in” on the Jaguars because they didn’t know who they’d be playing until Sunday afternoon. He’s done enough to see that their win in Pittsburgh was “very impressive” and that the defense can “bring a lot of problems,” so that might be a starting point for New England’s plans for this week.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Belichick: “A lot of water under the bridge” since summer work with Jaguars

  2. James Harrison can’t help either. He was inactive when the Steelers played Jacksonville. He has now played more snaps this season in New England than he did in Pittsburgh.

  5. “Belichick said the team has only just started “to really dig in” on the Jaguars because they didn’t know who they’d be playing until Sunday afternoon. ” – That is a key difference between Patriots and Steelers. The Steelers were ‘preparing’ to play Patriots the last two weeks…

  6. Put 8 in the box and make Bortles make good throws for 4 quarters ..he can’t. No way you can allow Fournette to go over 100yds when you’re playing a Bortles-led squad. The Steelers are a disgrace.

  7. Trust me…“to really dig in” = Belichick was in his office Saturday night breaking down film of both teams.

  8. Belichick is working on a grand plan to bring the Jags back down to earth. I’m sure the Jags SB promise is playing over and over in the locker room right now.

  10. torgow says:
    January 15, 2018 at 1:24 pm
    Short passing game – they’ll shred the Jags. This ain’t a good matchup for Jacksonville.

    ——

    I don’t know who’s giving the thumbs down to this comment. I’m a Jags season ticket holder and he’s right. Short precision passing and tight ends over the middle are our greatest enemy. That is literally the Pats’ game. I’m hoping we can scheme around it, but outscheming Belicheck is not something I’d bet on.

  12. The Patriots offense struggled the first two series against the Titans. Then they went hurry up and the game was over.

    That should be the recipe against Jacksonville as well.

  13. Pats pro scouting staff have been scouting every possible team they could play in the AFC playoffs weeks ago. Ernie Adams does a team a day! My guess is that while the team is wholly focused on Jags pro scouting staffs have already transitioned to Eagles and Vikings. Way ahead of the game.

  14. torgow says:
    January 15, 2018 at 1:24 pm
    Short passing game – they’ll shred the Jags. This ain’t a good matchup for Jacksonville.

    9 10 Rate This

    ——————–

    The other issue is, the RBs. With Pittsburgh, everyone knows that they do. With NE, with the RBs they have, you don’t know if it’s a run or pass, and with Gronk healthy, Hogan back, Amendola is Amendola, etc, the layers of depth as easily on par with Pitt on offense, and then you have Brady and BB, each of whom are clearly superior to Ben and Tomlin.

    In a nutshell, this isn’t playing the Texans, Titans or Colts out of the AFC South.

    And, NE has decimated Marcel Dareus numerous times as a run defender when he was in Buffalo.

  16. torgow says:

    January 15, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Short passing game – they’ll shred the Jags. This ain’t a good matchup for Jacksonville.

    =====================

    I think New England takes it, but the Jaguars defensive front will cause issues for New England.

    I also don’t think you can completely disregard Bortles’ arm.

    Of course, Belichick knows how to make any QB look bad….

  17. torgow says:

    January 15, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Short passing game – they’ll shred the Jags. This ain’t a good matchup for Jacksonville
    ~~~~~~~
    Sure it is possible due to Brady but I wouldn’t be quite so sure. That Jags defense can play close man, disrupt the routes and get after the QB quickly…That is when Brady struggles (relative term). They create turnovers which gives their offense extra chances. I think the Patriots will be prepared but the game may come down to Bortles play rather than Brady. Regardless of who wins I hope we get more good playoff games.

  18. I don’t know who’s giving the thumbs down to this comment. I’m a Jags season ticket holder and he’s right. Short precision passing and tight ends over the middle are our greatest enemy. That is literally the Pats’ game. I’m hoping we can scheme around it, but outscheming Belicheck is not something I’d bet on.
    —-

    Spot on! They give up a ton of yards to backs and TE’s

  20. Flash1287 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 1:50 pm
    I don’t know who’s giving the thumbs down to this comment. I’m a Jags season ticket holder and he’s right. Short precision passing and tight ends over the middle are our greatest enemy. That is literally the Pats’ game. I’m hoping we can scheme around it, but outscheming Belicheck is not something I’d bet on.
    —-

    Spot on! They give up a ton of yards to backs and TE’s

    3 0 Rate This

    ———————–

    Just like Tenn does.

    Hmm.

  21. I’m sure Belichick also notices that Jax’s run defense is…. quite a bit below average. Got gashed by Shady McCoy two weeks ago, gave up over 250 yards to the Jets earlier this year, and haven’t given up less than 83 yards in a game on the ground since early November.

    The Patriots got 101 yards and 2 scores against a top 5 run D on Saturday night.

    Watch for Lewis, White and the rest of them to have a big day. They don’t need Brady to chuck it to win this one, IMO.

  23. Putting 6 in the box & a spy on Bortles that blitz’s occasionally should suffice….& put their best slot guy on The TE & man up on outside

  24. pastabelly says:
    January 15, 2018 at 1:25 pm
    James Harrison can’t help either. He was inactive when the Steelers played Jacksonville. He has now played more snaps this season in New England than he did in Pittsburgh.

    ————————-
    He has been effective at everything they have asked if him so thats likely to continue.

  25. kissbillsrings says:
    January 15, 2018 at 2:10 pm
    Putting 6 in the box & a spy on Bortles that blitz’s occasionally should suffice….& put their best slot guy on The TE & man up on outside

    ————-

    They will show up with numerous plans in their pocket. They will start the game poking and prodding the other team to get a feel for what they have and how they are going to play. The game is usually close during that part sometimes the Pats even fall behind. Then once they have their answers they will make the adjustments and thats when the pull away happens.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!