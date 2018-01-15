Blake Bortles: No animosity toward anyone, just happy to win

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles didn’t choke.

Quite the opposite, actually. The Steelers closed within a touchdown three times in the second half of Sunday’s game, but the Jaguars answered with three scoring drives of their own and Bortles played a major role in two of them. He hit Keelan Cole for a 45-yard gain to set up one touchdown and then completed a pair of passes ahead of a touchdown pass to fullback Tommy Bohanon later in the fourth quarter.

Those points and Bortles continuing to play turnover-free football were crucial to the 45-42 victory that put the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game. For some players, that kind of win would lend itself to some gloating in the face of the many critics that have used your name as an easy punchline but Bortles went in another direction Sunday.

“I’m just happy to win,” Bortles said, via USA Today. “I have no animosity against anyone who said anything. I’m happy to be able to come here and do this with this team. There are a lot of guys home on the couch watching this. I’m sure they are wishing that they could play. I know in years past I have been. So the opportunity to be able to continue to play feels awesome. … Everybody is in the NFL here. It’s the highest level of football there is in the world. It’s tough to say that someone is not a good football player or is trash. Everybody is a professional football player and is able to do it for a living. I will always be respectful of everyone we play.”

That approach won’t be shared by everyone in the league, but using Bortles as shorthand for the worst that the NFL has to offer at quarterback will feel a lot hollower than it did a couple of weeks ago.