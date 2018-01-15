Broncos WR Carlos Henderson arrested for marijuana possession

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Carlos Henderson spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve with a thumb injury and his first full offseason in the NFL is off to a bad start as well.

Henderson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in Louisiana on Sunday. Henderson was a passenger in a car pulled over for speeding and marijuana was found during a search of the car after a police officer smelled the drug.

According to court documents obtained by KNOE, police officers observed a “thick green residue” in Henderson’s mouth. Henderson, who has been bonded out of jail, denied eating any marijuana, but reportedly told officers that he had smoked earlier in the day.

The Broncos released a statement saying they are aware of the arrest and gathering more information.