Browns have interest in Mike Mularkey as a possible coordinator

Getty Images

Former Tennessee head coach Mike Mularkey might not be out of work long.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the just-fired Mularkey is in the mix to be the Browns new offensive coordinator, as head coach Hue Jackson has had interest in adding him if he became available.

Jackson has been interviewing candidates for the coordinator job, which is in effect a new one since he’s been calling plays the last two years. He might not want to give that up, but for a guy with the experience of Mularkey he might be more willing.

The Browns have interviewed Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan for the job already.

Mularkey has previously been a coordinator with the Steelers, Dolphins, and Falcons.