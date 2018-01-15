Browns sign Gavin Escobar to reserve/future contract

Getty Images

New Browns General Manager John Dorsey figures to do his major work on the team’s roster once the new league year gets underway, but he can make some smaller moves to set the stage.

He made one of them on Monday with the signing of former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar to a reserve/future contract. The deal sets Escobar up with a spot on the team’s 90-man offseason roster.

Escobar was a second-round pick by Dallas in 2013 and appeared in 62 games over his first four seasons. He only caught 30 passes as a backup to Jason Witten, but showed a knack for winding up in the end zone by scoring eight touchdowns on those catches.

Escobar signed with the Chiefs last March when Dorsey was still Kansas City’s General Manager, but didn’t make the team in September. He played two games with the Ravens during the regular season.