Cowboys hire Paul Alexander as offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Bengals and Cowboys both made changes at offensive line coach at the end of the season, but they should have just tried to make a trade.

Dallas parted ways with Frank Pollack, who recently took the same job on Marvin Lewis’ staff in Cincinnati. Pollack replaced Paul Alexander, who was dropped by the Bengals and surfaced as a candidate to replace Pollack a short time later. Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that Alexander has been hired to coach the Cowboys blockers.

Alexander spent the last 24 years with the Bengals, so this move is a significant change in circumstances. It will also be a significant change in accomplishment from the group he worked with last season.

The departures of Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler left the Bengals short on talent, but Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin will ensure that’s not the case in Dallas as long as they’re healthy.