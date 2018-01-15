Cowboys’ turnover of assistant coaches continues with Matt Eberflus’ reported departure

Getty Images

The Cowboys kept their head coach, Jason Garrett, and their coordinators, Scott Linehan and Rod Marinelli, remain. But the team’s exodus of assistant coaches continues.

Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus will follow Josh McDaniels to Indianapolis to become the Colts’ defensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Eberflus spent the past seven seasons as the Cowboys’ linebackers and appeared to be in line to become the team’s next defensive coordinator.

Dallas gave Eberflus the title of defensive passing game coordinator in 2016.

Eberflus spent two seasons as the Browns’ linebackers coach before the Cowboys hired him.

The Cowboys have lost more assistant coaches than they will keep, with complete turnover in their coaching offices.

The Cowboys allowed special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia to leave for Oakland. They did not renew the contracts of quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson and secondary coach Joe Baker. Tight ends coach Steve Loney retired. Wide receivers coach Derek Dooley left for the University of Missouri after his contract expired, and offensive line coach Frank Pollack accepted a job with the Bengals.

Although it was reported running backs coach Gary Brown had turned down the Texans to remain in Dallas, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Brown continues to weigh his options.