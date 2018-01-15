Damarious Randall having hand surgery Monday

Getty Images

Packers cornerback Damarious Randall will spend the early part of the offseason recovering from surgery.

Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that Randall is undergoing hand surgery on Monday. The surgery is designed to repair “an issue with a small bone” that Randall played through during the 2017 season.

Cohen reports the surgery is minor and the fact that Randall was playing through the injury is a good sign that he’ll be able to work with the team when the offseason program gets underway.

Randall played more snaps than any other Packers cornerback in 2017, but didn’t have the smoothest relationship with the coaching staff over the course of the season. He was sent to the locker room during a September game against the Bears and was told to “clean his own house” after Randall said Green Bay’s coaches didn’t hold players accountable enough.