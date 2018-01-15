Darrelle Revis hopes to continue with Chiefs in 2018

Getty Images

Cornerback Darrelle Revis had a delayed start to the 2017 season as he went unsigned for over eight months after being released from the Jets early in the offseason.

His wait for another job ended when the Chiefs signed him in November and Revis went on to play six games before the Chiefs’ season came to an end in the Wild Card round. His performance wasn’t up to the standard of his best days, but Revis said “for the most part I’m happy” with how things went given how much catching up he had to do on the fly.

Revis signed a two-year deal with the Chiefs that calls for him to make $10 million in 2018. Revis said he hopes to remain in Kansas City.

“You never know with these things,” Revis said, via ESPN.com. “This is my fourth team. Rosters always change. Even if we went the distance and won the Super Bowl, that team changes as well. I understand the situation. I’m always optimistic about these things. I’m just being optimistic and if the opportunity presents itself, you take the opportunity.”

Staying with the Chiefs on his current deal might not happen, but Revis wants to land somewhere in order to spend the offseason with his team because he “would have had more reps and been more comfortable” this year if that’s how things played out.