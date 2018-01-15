DeMarco Murray “very confident” he can still be a lead back

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2018, 10:05 AM EST
DeMarco Murray started 15 regular season games for the Titans and played more snaps than Derrick Henry, but his spot as the No. 1 running back on the Titans felt more like a technicality than a clear leg up as the year went on.

Murray ran for 659 yards on 184 carries while Henry ran for 176 times for 744 yards and came up with big plays in the team’s Week 17 and Wild Card wins to keep their season alive. Murray missed both of those games and Saturday’s loss to the Patriots because of a knee injury that was the latest in a series of aches and pains that slowed Murray down this season.

While the Titans were clearing out their lockers Sunday, Murray was asked if he felt those injuries and Henry’s emergence make him feel his days as a No. 1 back are at an end. Murray said he does not and “definitely” thinks big things are ahead.

“I am very confident in myself and I am excited,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “I am excited about the future, and my future. I know what kind of player I am.”

Murray is signed for two more years with salaries north of $6 million, but there’s no cap hit to the Titans if they decide to move on with Henry as the top man in the backfield. That would seem to be a realistic possibility, although there’s some bigger fish for the Titans to fry before they move onto a call about Murray’s future.

  1. So is Adrian Peterson and that worked out great for the Cards and Saints.

    I think Murray can still be an effective committee or placeholder back but relying on him to for 250 – 300+ carries is foolish at his age and history. Long term deals should be out of the question.

  5. His problem is not his ability, which is considerable. His problem is staying healthy.

    I would still take him on my team, but he would be the Change of Pace back, and maybe the third down back.

    He still has excellent speed and vision, but he needs to be kept on a strict ‘Pitch Count’ the rest of his career.

  6. Hopefully the new coach is more concerned with which one is the better pass blocker and better receiver. I think it’s obvious the owner isn’t too big on the ground and pound offense. Tom Brady could be going to his 8th super bowl, and I don’t think they’ve even had the same RB appear in any two. I’m sure if I spent enough time researching it I’d find one, but it’s 2018 and the NFL has been a QB driven league for a long, long time.

