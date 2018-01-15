Dolphins fire defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo

AP

The Dolphins continue to adjust their coaching staff, chipping away a bit at a time instead of making moves all at once.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have decided to part ways with defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo.

He’s been with the team since 2012, and was interim defensive coordinator in 2015 when Kevin Coyle was fired.

He’s also the third assistant Adam Gase has pared from his staff since the offseason began, in addition to the reassignment of offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen to make room for new OC Dowell Loggains. They’ve also fired their running backs coach and defensive line coach.