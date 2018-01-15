Doug Marrone: Jalen Ramsey was trying to fire up Jaguars fans, not dis Patriots

Only hours after Jalen Ramsey complained about the Steelers’ disrespecting the Jaguars with their pregame bluster, the Jaguars cornerback did the same thing to the Patriots.

Ramsey told Jaguars fans at a homecoming rally Sunday that, “We’re going to the Super Bowl, and we’re gonna win that b—h.”

Not surprisingly, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone downplayed Ramsey’s comment, saying it was intended to fire up Jaguars fans and not disrespect the Patriots.

“You come back, and you’ve got all the fans here and things of that nature,” Marrone said Monday, via quotes distributed by the team. “Obviously that is something that everybody wants to do when you get this close. Whether they have to say it or not, the one thing they do know is the road to it always leads through New England, so our focus isn’t on anything else but the New England Patriots. That’s exactly what our whole team will be focused on. It will be a great challenge for us obviously, and we’re going to have to have a great week.”

  4. I don’t really see the big deal….. What was the kid supposed to say? We’re gonna go to Foxboro and lose by 28? Every football player should think that their team is the one that’s gonna be holding the Lombardi at the end of the season.

  9. If you cannot understand how the context of this situation is totally different from the Steelers habitually running their mouths for weeks to the media, after losing to both the Pats and Jags, I don’t know what to say to you.

    Pats fans, let’s give the guy a break and let him live. He’s a 23 year old phenom that just got back home from winning the biggest game of his NFL career, he’s allowed to fire up the crowd a little.

    Still hope we beat the Jags by 10 on Sunday but these guys are so spicy, what’s not to love?

  10. finfanrb23 says:

