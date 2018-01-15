Drew Brees makes it clear he isn’t going anywhere

Getty Images

His contract is expired, but his time in New Orleans isn’t.

In a tweet posted Sunday night, future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees made it clear that he won’t be leaving after 12 years with the franchise.

“I love you Who Dat Nation,” Brees said. “And I love our team. We are destined for great things.”

This meshes with a two word “I do” uttered by Brees when talking to reporters after the stunning end to the team’s 2017 season.

There’s still the matter of working out a new contract, especially since $18 million he made under prior deals will be hitting the cap in 2018, before his new contract even begins to count. This points to a multi-year deal with the bulk of his 2018 compensation coming in the form of a signing bonus that would be spread over three or four years and a relatively small base salary.

There’s no reason to think the Saints don’t want him back. He’s still playing at a high level, and he proved once again that he can move the offense when it counts the most.

With a young core of highly-talented players and a defense that’s better than it’s been in recent years, the Saints will be a favorite to make it to the playoffs again, and to progress high up the playoff tree, again.