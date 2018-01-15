Drew Brees makes it clear he isn’t going anywhere

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2018, 6:02 AM EST
His contract is expired, but his time in New Orleans isn’t.

In a tweet posted Sunday night, future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees made it clear that he won’t be leaving after 12 years with the franchise.

I love you Who Dat Nation,” Brees said. “And I love our team. We are destined for great things.”

This meshes with a two word “I do” uttered by Brees when talking to reporters after the stunning end to the team’s 2017 season.

There’s still the matter of working out a new contract, especially since $18 million he made under prior deals will be hitting the cap in 2018, before his new contract even begins to count. This points to a multi-year deal with the bulk of his 2018 compensation coming in the form of a signing bonus that would be spread over three or four years and a relatively small base salary.

There’s no reason to think the Saints don’t want him back. He’s still playing at a high level, and he proved once again that he can move the offense when it counts the most.

With a young core of highly-talented players and a defense that’s better than it’s been in recent years, the Saints will be a favorite to make it to the playoffs again, and to progress high up the playoff tree, again.

