Frank Reich’s name surfaces in connection with Titans job

Getty Images

The Eagles have maximized the talents of a mobile quarterback in Carson Wentz. The Titans may be interested in taking advantage of some of the expertise that has shaped Wentz.

Terry McCormick of Titan Insider has injected the name of Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich into the mix for the next coach of Tennessee’s NFL team.

Making that development even more intriguing is that Reich played quarterback for the Bills when Buffalo completed the greatest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 35-3 deficit against the Houston Oilers — the predecessors by only a few years to the Tennessee Titans.

At a time when Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo is getting consideration for offensive coordinator jobs elsewhere, a departure by Reich could help the Eagles keep DeFilippo by allowing him to become offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. Unless, of course, he follows Reich to Tennessee to be the offensive coordinator there.

Other candidates who have been mentioned so far in connection with the Titans vacancy include Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel and Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.