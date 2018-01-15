Harrison Smith visits Monday’s PFT PM

AP

The Vikings secured one of the most exciting wins in NFL postseason history on Sunday. On Monday, Vikings safety Harrison Smith visited the PFT PM podcast to break it all down.

In addition to the 12-minute chat with Smith, Monday’s PFT PM included a look back at Sunday’s games, with a focus on what I’ve decided to call (in lieu of a better option) the Minnesota Moment, arguably the most dramatic non-Super Bowl postseason finish since the Immaculate Reception from 45 years ago.

