Jaguars continue to back up preseason declarations

Getty Images

The Jaguars told us in the preseason. They’re telling us again. When will anyone outside Jacksonville listen?

Malik Jackson predicted in July the Jaguars would win Super Bowl LII. Calais Campbell backed up Jackson soon after with a similar declaration. Barry Church added the Jaguars had “a lot more” talent than the Cowboys, his former team.

Never mind that the Jaguars’ 80-1 Super Bowl odds were better than only five teams, or that the PFT preseason power poll had them 28th. The Jaguars always believed they were this good.

No one is laughing at the Jaguars’ declarations anymore.

And now, cornerback Jalen Ramsey proclaimed at a homecoming rally Sunday night that, “We’re going to the Super Bowl, and we’re gonna win that b—h.”

The Jaguars so far have walked the walk.

“We’re so close that I think it’s OK to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this,’’’ Jackson said Monday, via John Oehser of the team website. “I said that in [the offseason].”

The Jaguars continue to play the disrespect card.

“We just keep proving people wrong,” Jackson said. “No. 5 [quarterback Blake Bortles] keeps proving people wrong, and we just keep going on and pounding period. It’s just awesome to see and awesome to be a part of. We’re searching for respect, and we want people to start respecting us.”

If the Jaguars beat the Patriots on Sunday, they won’t have to worry about gaining respect.