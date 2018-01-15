Jalen Ramsey to Jags fans: We’re winning the Super Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2018, 7:51 AM EST
Getty Images

After Sunday’s win over the Steelers, Jaguars players chastised Steelers players for looking ahead to a game against the Patriots before there was any reason for them to do so.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was among the Jaguars who took issue with the Steelers’ approach to the game, but that doesn’t mean he’s immune from doing something similar when fired up. Jaguars fans greeted the team at EverBank Field upon their return to Jacksonville on Sunday night and Ramsey addressed them by referencing a game other than the AFC Championship.

“I ain’t got too much to say. Y’all make sure you bring that same energy next week and the week after. We’re going to the Super Bowl. And we’re gonna win that b—h,” Ramsey said, via Sports Illustrated.

Ramsey later apologized on Twitter for using profanity during what he called “hype & talking.” We’ll find out if there’s anything else for him to apologize for next Sunday.

71 responses to “Jalen Ramsey to Jags fans: We’re winning the Super Bowl

  2. I love this kid. Jacksonville’s season is definitely a storybook season, and I credit the owner. Mr. Khan, for having the wisdom to think outside the box and bring in Tom Coughlan. He makes sure all the “kids” play nice, and they’ve put together a nice roster. Credit Dave Caldwell for good scouting too. Ramsey is a HOF talent. I don’t blame him for being happy.

  4. Ramsey, meet Tom Brady.
    He may alter your plans, using you as his..well..the same profanity you used to discribe the SB.

  8. So everyone whined after
    Mike Tomlin referenced playing the Pats after the Jags. But a Jags player comes out and says “We are going to win that (SB) b….!” and there’s very little complaining. Gee, double-standard much?

  10. So, Ramsey says that the Steelers’ buffoonery gave the Jags extra motivation yesterday. Then he runs his mouth and does the same thing. Smart move. I have a feeling we’ll be hearing his name a lot on Saturday.

  13. As a steelers fan, I can only tip my hat to the Jaguars attitude and style of play. They did everything they needed to do to win. No arguments about it.

  16. Keep talking kid. Brady will send you home shortly and then the Jags will be back in the AFC South basement next year and we won’t have to hear your trash talk.

  18. Belichick is nor Tomlin. Too early to say. Until you beat Pats first, smart player should never predict or guarantee super bowl victory. Not good.

  george1859 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:58 am
    Ramsey, meet Tom Brady.
    He may alter your plans, using you as his..well..the same profanity you used to discribe the SB.

    —-

    Or Tom “Please Don’t Hit Me Again” Brady might just meet a top ranked defense. They haven’t played any this season. Go Jags.

  20. Belichick is not Tomlin. Too early to say. Until you beat Pats first, smart player should never predict or guarantee super bowl victory. Not good.

  22. The Patriots were feeling disrespected before feeling disrespected became cool.

    Not smart of Mr. Ramsey. There is a very good chance that he will be reminded of his comments on Sunday.

  25. We are on to Jacksonville….. Coach Bill
    We are On to Jacksonville……Tom Brady
    We are On to Jacksonville……The Whole patriots team

    We don’t care that Jacksonville Jags are on to the super bowl…

  30. All the Jags DB’s have big mouths and they’re overrated too.

    A great 4 man pass rush will make an DB’s look good.

  32. ASTOUNDING. After what just happened to the Stealers yesterday, the last thing you’d want to do is run your mouth with a date to the Kings castle in Foxboro on tap..
    The very LAST thing you’d want to do.
    He’s trying to be Richard-crackedcup-Sherman from a few years ago.

    And he sounds like he plays for Trippy Tomlin’s team. SMH. Just SMH

  33. I agree with him. And Vikings fans seem to be looking past Philadelphia these past couple days too the way they have already placed themselves in the SB (often as winners too). So I think the Jags and Vikes should just focus on each other.

  36. Interesting championship weekend. Three new teams and quarterbacks looking to take the crown from the Patriots. First up is a team in Coughlin’s image, a guy who twice defeated a favored Patriots team in a super bowl. Next, Philly and their fans host the miracle Vikings, two teams that have never has won a SB. Will the Patriots defend their dynasty or will we have a new champion win their first?

    I think it’s time for fans to stop complaining and admit that this has been a great year for the NFL and those that said they were taking their ball and going home because of protesting players, replay, officiating, fixed games are the only losers.

  39. “the Steelers paid us no respect. All they were talking about was playing New England in the AFC Championship game. That’s what drove us to go in there and kick some Yellow tail!….”

    A few hours later….

    “We’re going to win the Super Bowl! Nobody can stop us. Not New England, not any NFC Team. Nobody. We are the greatest!”

    Meanwhile in NE, they are preparing for a football game this Sunday.

  41. Oh dear.

    When will these kids ever learn.

    You just gave up 42 points and your offense is a joke. Keep talking.

  42. I think the Jags will find the Pats have a bit better game plan against them than the Steelers did.

    The great balancing factor will be Tom Coughlin. I expect he’ll be in the Jags defensive meetings all week.

    Looking forwards to a tough, well played game by both teams and hopefully a Pats win

  codylaws says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:27 am

    “Belichick is not Tomlin”

    ——————————

    I’m not sure if there has ever been a bigger understatement in the history of understatements.

  45. Or Tom “Please Don’t Hit Me Again” Brady might just meet a top ranked defense. They haven’t played any this season. Go Jags

    PLEASE!!!

    That topped ranked D that JUST allowed 500 yards and 42 points?
    That “topped ranked” D

    A 10 -6 team that played Last played schedule
    Maybe just a little overrated???

    Look at the teams that beat them

  48. C’mon man. Talk about comparing two entirely different situations.

    “We’re going to beat the Patriots 2 games from now. Patriots this, and Patriots that, and beat em anywhere etc. etc. etc” when you have the Jags to play in a few days.

    “We’re going to win the Superbowl”

    Yeah, not the same at all.

  49. It was a pep rally type atmosphere and it was an emotional ‘off the cuff’ comment in the moment during the 24 hours that players are told to ‘enjoy the victory’. If anyone believes it was more than that, you’re crazy. Now if he says that crap during an interview or tweets it out during the week, that’s an entirely different thing.

    Ramsey is known for his tireless film study and I have very little doubt that he is already hours into Amendola, Gronk, etc.

  reddzen says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:27 am
    george1859 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:58 am
    Ramsey, meet Tom Brady.
    He may alter your plans, using you as his..well..the same profanity you used to discribe the SB.

    —-

    Or Tom “Please Don’t Hit Me Again” Brady might just meet a top ranked defense. They haven’t played any this season. Go Jags.

    ————–

    Keep fighting the good fight little guy!

  55. .
    In Ramsey’s defense it was said in a pep rally type atmosphere after a huge upset win. I think his comments were aimed more at firing up the audience rather than dismissing the Patriots and the still unknown NFC champ.

    Let’s not turn into a squad of “word police”, looking for evidence of disrespect in every sentence.
    .

  57. You beat my team (Steelers) but I really hope you are right. As long as someone (ANYONE!) beats the Patriots, I will be happy.
    Hell, if the Pats are in the Superbowl I wont watch it.

  Flash1287 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:54 am
    Or Tom “Please Don’t Hit Me Again” Brady might just meet a top ranked defense. They haven’t played any this season. Go Jags

    ———————–

    Ummm…I’m pretty sure that Brady has taken more hits than just about any active QB in the NFL – he is 40 after all. If he lobbies the officials in order to keep the defenses honest, then I’d say he’s pretty smart. You can’t deny that the results speak for themselves.

  60. Jimmy G dropped 40+ on them… They are facing Brady lol. Hell I hope he is right but it isn’t very likely

  63. Believe me, everyone in NE was hoping to play the soft Steelers knowing that our coaching advantage over them was huge and another beatdown (something like 40-10) was a foregone conclusion – the Jaguars are much tougher and I expect a very hard fought game on Sunday.

  FatBaba says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:44 am
    The new Freddie Mitchell
    ———————————

    Unlike Mitchell, Jalen Ramsey is a first rate NFL player. Mitchell, OTOH, was one of the only players Belichick every publicly rebuked. And this is a Belichick quote on Mitchell from back in the day…

    All he does is talk. He’s terrible, and you can print that. I was happy when he was in the game.

  65. Jacksonville looked very very good in the first half. Defense was dominant, and Fournette was trucking. Not sure what happened in the second half. They started running outside, and the defense relaxed. They sure stepped up in the 4th quarter though.

    Honestly, I think I would rather play the Pats in the SB than Jacksonville. If Bortles was just a little more consistent, they would be a great team every week.

  Chris S says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:59 am

    It was a pep rally type atmosphere and it was an emotional ‘off the cuff’ comment in the moment during the 24 hours that players are told to ‘enjoy the victory’.
    —————————————————————————————————
    It’s in precisely these unscripted moments that players reveal their true feelings. And in this case it is clear that the Jaguars think the game in NE is already a W.

  67. Seriously, the Jags were insulted when the Steelers were looking ahead and this clown is looking past the Patriots in Foxboro. Far better teams than the freaking Jags have disrespected the Patriots and gone home for the season. The only team than really “could” talk is the one coming off of two SB championships in the last three years. They prove it on the field. They won’t be talking.

  68. I’m as much of a fan of confidence and enthusiasm as the next guy, but keep that stuff inside the walls of the team facility.

    Watch this week for the verbal missteps that the Jags make vs. the discipline that the Pats players exhibit. If people don’t think that these things matter and the Pats won’t use it, they’re crazy.

    How Belichick gets this team to feel like no one respects them continues to amaze me, but he does. It’s one of his greatest skills. He never lets anyone on his teams get comfortable, including Brady.

  walker1191 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:23 am
    Chris S says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:59 am

    It was a pep rally type atmosphere and it was an emotional ‘off the cuff’ comment in the moment during the 24 hours that players are told to ‘enjoy the victory’.
    —————————————————————————————————
    It’s in precisely these unscripted moments that players reveal their true feelings. And in this case it is clear that the Jaguars think the game in NE is already a W.
    —-
    I don’t know about that but I do know the Patriots use these “off the cuff” quotesat pep rallies as motivation.

    Remember when Merriman bragged at a pep rally that he was going to punch Brady in the face? The Chargers season ended that Sunday.

  walker1191 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:23 am
    Chris S says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:59 am

    It was a pep rally type atmosphere and it was an emotional ‘off the cuff’ comment in the moment during the 24 hours that players are told to ‘enjoy the victory’.
    —————————————————————————————————
    It’s in precisely these unscripted moments that players reveal their true feelings. And in this case it is clear that the Jaguars think the game in NE is already a W.

    ======================

    I doubt that’s true, but I hope you’re right. Something tells me that if it were, old man Coughlin would descend from his ivory tower to set everyone straight.

  71. Pats fan here… nothing wrong with what he said. If he felt any different he shouldn’t even make the trip up here next week. Hoping for a great game Sunday!!

