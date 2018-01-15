Jalen Ramsey to Jags fans: We’re winning the Super Bowl

Getty Images

After Sunday’s win over the Steelers, Jaguars players chastised Steelers players for looking ahead to a game against the Patriots before there was any reason for them to do so.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was among the Jaguars who took issue with the Steelers’ approach to the game, but that doesn’t mean he’s immune from doing something similar when fired up. Jaguars fans greeted the team at EverBank Field upon their return to Jacksonville on Sunday night and Ramsey addressed them by referencing a game other than the AFC Championship.

“I ain’t got too much to say. Y’all make sure you bring that same energy next week and the week after. We’re going to the Super Bowl. And we’re gonna win that b—h,” Ramsey said, via Sports Illustrated.

Ramsey later apologized on Twitter for using profanity during what he called “hype & talking.” We’ll find out if there’s anything else for him to apologize for next Sunday.