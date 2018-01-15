Jeremy Lane arrested for DUI

Getty Images

The Seahawks aren’t in the playoffs this year, which left their players to find other ways to occupy their time over the weekend.

Cornerback Jeremy Lane‘s choice of activities was apparently the wrong one. According to multiple reports, Lane was arrested early on Sunday morning for driving under the influence.

King County, Washington records show that Lane was booked at 5:30 a.m. ET and released later in the day. There’s no word on future court appearances.

Lane joined the Seahawks as a sixth-round pick in 2012 and has been a regular in the lineup when healthy over the last six seasons. He was originally included in last year’s trade for left tackle Duane Brown, but returned to Seattle after he failed a physical in Houston.

Lane is signed for two more years and has a non-guaranteed salary of $6 million each year. That made him a potential cap casualty this offseason and Sunday’s arrest probably won’t do much to help his chances of sticking around.