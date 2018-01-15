Jeremy Lane: I blew 0.03, why was I arrested for DUI?

Getty Images

Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane took to Twitter today in response to his driving under the influence arrest yesterday, and he suggested that he didn’t deserve to be arrested.

Lane wrote on Twitter that his blood-alcohol level was below the legal limit in the state of Washington.

“A fail DUI is 0.08 right ? I blew 0.03 why was still arrest,” Lane wrote, “I’ll just leave it at that.”

However, the law does not leave it at that. Although a driver who blows a 0.08 will be arrested, Washington law makes clear that a driver can be arrested for DUI if “He or she is found to be driving a vehicle under the influence or affected by alcohol, any drug, or a combination of alcohol and drugs, regardless of the concentration of alcohol in their breath or blood.”

What other factors led the officer to make the arrest are unknown, but the mere fact that he blew a 0.03 won’t be enough to get Lane off the hook, either with the law or with the league office, which could issue a suspension, or with the Seahawks, who may not want Lane on their team in 2018.