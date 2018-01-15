Jon Robinson: We needed a different path to move forward

Getty Images

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said the decision to fire head coach Mike Mularkey was made Monday morning. Mularkey’s insistence on keeping his staff intact and his message of “continuity” in Sunday’s press conference played parts in the reversal from discussing an extension with Mularkey to moving on from him.

“We’ve done a lot of good things here over the last two years,” Robinson said, via the team website. “I just felt like we needed to go a different direction and maximize the skill sets of the players on the field.”

The Titans won their first playoff game in 14 years, and no team had fired its head coach after it won a playoff game in the same season since the 49ers parted ways with Steve Mariucci after the 2002 season. But after Tennessee was blown out by the Patriots on Saturday night, Mularkey talked of status quo.

It’s not what the Titans or their fans wanted to hear.

“At the end of the day, we felt like we needed to go down a different path to move forward,” Robinson said.

Mularkey claimed he was satisfied with third-year quarterback Marcus Mariota‘s development. But statistics don’t back that up as Mariota threw 13 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this season after throwing 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season.

“Marcus is a really good football player,” Robinson said when asked about Mularkey’s comment about Mariota’s development. “I think if you just look at the statistics, it didn’t quite say that. But I think Marcus made quite a few good plays for us this year.”

Robinson said the search will beginning immediately. Robinson’s Patriots ties could lead his search to Josh McDaniels and Mike Vrabel, with the Texans defensive coordinator expected to interview in Tennessee.