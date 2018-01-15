Le’Veon Bell “definitely” wants to stay in Pittsburgh

Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell made a prediction that the team would have regular season rematches two weeks in a row before facing the Jaguars on Sunday, but he’ll have to settle for just one after the 45-42 loss that ended Pittsburgh’s season short of a second date with the Patriots.

With no more football to play, the next predictions about Bell’s future will deal with how things will play out on the contract front. Bell played out this season on the franchise tag and could be on the move this offseason if neither a deal nor another tag materializes.

After Sunday’s game, Bell said he hopes that isn’t the case.

“Of course,” Bell said, via ESPN.com. “I never want to leave this city, but obviously, circumstances and things like that. But I definitely don’t.”

Bell’s desire to return is tempered by last week’s threat to sit out the 2018 season if the Steelers use another tag to secure Bell’s services for around $14.5 million. There’s a lot to play out between now and a point where such a decision would need to be made, so that read may wind up being of as little relevance as Bell’s thoughts on how the playoffs were going to unfold.