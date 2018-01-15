Le’Veon Bell “definitely” wants to stay in Pittsburgh

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2018, 7:04 AM EST
Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell made a prediction that the team would have regular season rematches two weeks in a row before facing the Jaguars on Sunday, but he’ll have to settle for just one after the 45-42 loss that ended Pittsburgh’s season short of a second date with the Patriots.

With no more football to play, the next predictions about Bell’s future will deal with how things will play out on the contract front. Bell played out this season on the franchise tag and could be on the move this offseason if neither a deal nor another tag materializes.

After Sunday’s game, Bell said he hopes that isn’t the case.

“Of course,” Bell said, via ESPN.com. “I never want to leave this city, but obviously, circumstances and things like that. But I definitely don’t.”

Bell’s desire to return is tempered by last week’s threat to sit out the 2018 season if the Steelers use another tag to secure Bell’s services for around $14.5 million. There’s a lot to play out between now and a point where such a decision would need to be made, so that read may wind up being of as little relevance as Bell’s thoughts on how the playoffs were going to unfold.

12 responses to “Le’Veon Bell “definitely” wants to stay in Pittsburgh

  1. Bell can move on to a new team! The Steelers lost with a 12 Illinois running back. Maybe they can win with a 14 million lineman who doesn’t shoot his mouth off the night before a game!

  2. paljoey57 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 7:12 am
    The Steelers didn’t lose because of Bell. He didn’t give up 45 points. He was great as usual. The ONLY reason you wouldn’t sign him is injury risk. Line up Bell with Jimmy Garoppolo and SF will be in the mix in the NFC West.

  3. I do not think the Steelers are going to be interested in signing Bell to a contract that would create a situation where three of their players, the ‘Killer B’s’, have a combined cap hit of around $55 million (or more).

  4. Bell , like the rest of the Steelers became obsessed with New England and what they were doing. Mitchell guaranteed a win versus the Patriots!!! Tomlin talked about them three weeks ago while they were playing another team. I wouldn’t pay Bell…he’s one strike away from a year long suspension….franchise him and if he doesn’t like it…he can do as he says and retire…haha…

  5. The Steelers offense has nothing to be ashamed about. They put up 42 garbage time points and kept the fans deluded till the end. Even though the team knew it was hopeless, they tricked the fans into thinking there was a still a chance to win.

  6. Well, Bell is clearly a great runner. But he wasn’t able to get one yard yesterday when it mattered. And he needs to mature a lot because you don’t start mouthing about your contract and who you will play next right before a big playoff game against a team that beat you earlier in the year. Very disappointed in that type of behavior. Grow up or get lost Bell, and take Mitchell with you. Tomlin better inject some discipline into this team next season while they still have a lot of talent.

  8. Imagine how good Bell would be if he focused on the game at hand instead of a rematch with NE. That whole team is obsessed with the Pats and it all starts with Trip Tomlin. You’d think Rex Ryan was coaching the Steelers.

  9. Compare the salary of Johnson, Gurley and Lewis against what Bell is asking for.
    No doubt he’s an elite talent, but at how much of a premium over these and/or other excellent RB’s. I know the franchise tag is an average of the top contracts, or 120% of previous, but do you want to break the bank at that position?

  10. Lolz Pats beat the Steelers and they weren’t even on the field with them.

    Any team who pays Bell what he wants is nuts. The Pats got all 5 of their RBs for less than what the Steelers paid Bell this year. Yet Pittsburgh will have to tag him and pay him even more to get him on the field next season.

  11. As great as Bell is, I think you have to look at defense first. The defense was ready this year to go all the way. But it is clear how badly the loss of Shazier is hurting them. A great example is Forte missed tackle on Yeldon on third down. Shazier is there easily. Shazier is the number one big play, turnover causing cog. The speed in middle at linebacker is not there. The offense shredded Jacksonville. They better throw some money at defense and skip Bell

