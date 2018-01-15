Love and Jaguars fever in the air at bridal expo

Getty Images

Not everybody in Jacksonville was glued to their televisions yesterday.

There were the poor grooms-to-be, who got dragged to a bridal show and had to pretend to be interested in the displays from florists and caterers and photographers, while the Jaguars were playing the Steelers. But at least the organizers of the event made concessions so they could salvage some shred of dignity.

Via Teresa Stepzinski of the Florida Times-Union, organizers of the Premier Bride Expo hustled to set up televisions so the patrons of the event could keep up with the biggest win the Jaguars have enjoyed since the 90s, and scores were periodically announced over the public address system.

“The thing is, it’s your wedding. People are going to choose their wedding over the Jaguars,” said Ann LeFiles, event owner/producer of Premier Bride magazine, who is clearly speaking for some portion of her audience.

Other than Blake Bortles, the real winners were wedding photographers Scott and Tori Lowery, who bought a huge flat screen TV to use as bait to advertise their services.

“We figured we’ll catch a few grooms that got dragged to it that were disappointed about missing the game. They may suddenly like our venue and may pull their soon-to-be wives over, and say ‘hey, you should look at this photographer’,” Lowery said.

But Joseph Albert, bless his heart, did his best to sell it. He was at the event with his fiancee Jamie Hargrove, and she was clearly staring straight at him when a reporter asked him about missing the game. He said he was DVRing it at home for later anyway.

“It’s very hard coming out while the Jaguars are playing but I love my fiancee and if she’s happy then I’ll be happy,” Albert said. “I love her. And I know that it means the world to her that I’m here. . . .

“An opportunity to be involved in planning my wedding, a special day in our lives, so I wouldn’t trade that for the world.”

We don’t have video so we can’t confirm that Albert was blinking out the code for “Help Me,” but it’s precious that he thinks he has a choice about any of the details of his upcoming wedding anyway.