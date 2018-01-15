Marcus Williams: “I can never let that happen again”

Getty Images

Saints safety Marcus Williams had a brilliant rookie season, and his third-quarter interception set the stage for a remarkable comeback.

You can only hope one day, he’s able to remember that.

For now, Williams has to live with the immediate and crushing sorrow, after he crouched under Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, then took out teammate Ken Crawley on the final play, allowing the Vikings to win in dramatic fashion. The 61-yard touchdown was the first game-winning playoff touchdown with no time left on the clock.

Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Williams stood red-eyed in the locker room and took full ownership of the play.

“I’m going to take it upon myself to do all that I can to never let that happen again,” he said. “If it happens again, then I shouldn’t be playing.”

It’s clear he’s going to carry the memory of this one with him forever, hence the red eyes and emotion (and waves of teammates rushing to his defense). At the moment, the second-round pick’s four interceptions and solid play all year receded from memory, and he was consumed by how he didn’t make the game’s pivotal play.

All he had to do was tackle Diggs inbounds, since with 10 seconds left when the play began and no timeouts, the Vikings wouldn’t have gotten another play off. But he was caught by indecision, not wanting to play it too aggressively and get a pass interference call (on a day full of them). He said he wished he’d have attacked the ball, but when Diggs sailed over the top of him, instead of wrapping up his legs and becoming a hero, he fell into Crawley, preventing the last possible pursuer from making the stop.

“Man, I just got to make the tackle,” he said. “That’s something I always harp on is making that tackle and being the eraser, and I didn’t come up with the play.”

Teammate Marshon Lattimore (perhaps sensing the viral nature of the play) defended Williams, and warned fans not to do what they were already doing.

“You can’t let that one play, even as big as it was, you can’t let that play turn you against him — that’s going for the fans and our team,” Lattimore said. “He’s been playing great all year, and just didn’t get the tackle this time. He’s just got to keep his head up. We got his back, 100 percent.”

But they also know Williams will be forever linked to that play and the Vikings’ joy instead of their own. At that point, all they could really do was be there for him, as the long offseason of regret begins.