Marcus Williams: I won’t let one play define me

Posted by Charean Williams on January 15, 2018, 7:02 PM EST
Saints safety Marcus Williams stood up after his gaffe in the divisional playoff game and took responsibility for allowing Stefon Diggs‘ game-winning touchdown. Saints teammates came to his defense immediately after the game and again on social media Monday.

Williams tweeted his thanks for the support he has received, adding a promise that he won’t let the play define him.

“I appreciate my friends, real fans, family, and team for everything they have done for me this season all of the support is highly appreciated!” Williams wrote. “No the season didn’t end as planned but one thing for sure I won’t let one play define the type of MAN or PLAYER that I am or will be!”

Williams had a solid rookie season with four interceptions in the regular season and added another against Case Keenum and the Vikings on Sunday, which was forgotten in the aftermath of “Seven Heaven.”

  2. Best of luck to him from a longtime Vikings fan. It’s never fun to be in a position like he is today, but he was classy as he spoke about it afterward and this is more of the same.

  4. Our Dbs know how to tackle and are not allergic to contact. The quest for SIX starts next year, we will follow Jimmy’s lead. #goNiners #Nobodyhasitbetter

  6. There was some understandable anger and frustration last night but the vibe from local sports talk is that the fan base has largely understood he was just a rookie in a moment that was bigger than he was. He is part of the best draft class we’ve ever had. He’ll learn from this.

  7. The young man did his best on a bang bang play. Diggs jumped 3 feet in the air for that catch and found a way to stay upright. It’s eady to second guess a player when we watch it over and over again in slow motion. At game speed, the margin for error is small. No time to think, much less react the correct way every time.

  8. I feel sorry for him and hope people will realize its a football game and not life or death. That said, that effort to tackle was pretty weak. Looked like someone who does not like to to tackle or make contact.

  9. I don’t feel sorry for him or that team.
    What thomas did to Sendajo may have been technically legal; yet, it was rotten.
    No sympathy.

