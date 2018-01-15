Marcus Williams: I won’t let one play define me

Getty Images

Saints safety Marcus Williams stood up after his gaffe in the divisional playoff game and took responsibility for allowing Stefon Diggs‘ game-winning touchdown. Saints teammates came to his defense immediately after the game and again on social media Monday.

Williams tweeted his thanks for the support he has received, adding a promise that he won’t let the play define him.

“I appreciate my friends, real fans, family, and team for everything they have done for me this season all of the support is highly appreciated!” Williams wrote. “No the season didn’t end as planned but one thing for sure I won’t let one play define the type of MAN or PLAYER that I am or will be!”

Williams had a solid rookie season with four interceptions in the regular season and added another against Case Keenum and the Vikings on Sunday, which was forgotten in the aftermath of “Seven Heaven.”