Martavis Bryant wants to stay in Pittsburgh, now

This is is apparently the week for once-disgruntled Steelers to express their desire to stay put.

According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, wide receiver Martavis Bryant said he wanted to remain there, after asking for a trade in October.

“Of course,” Bryant said. “They stuck with me through my whole process. We had a great year this year. I got better each game, look to build on it next year.”

This adds to running back Le'Veon Bell saying he “definitely” wants to return to the team. The only difference is Bell is a free agent, and has some degree of choice in the matter (at least until or unless they franchise tag him again).

Bryant is under contract for next year, since his rookie deal tolled for the year he was suspended for violating the league’s drug policy. So while Bryant might have wanted out, he’s theirs next year at an affordable $705,000.

He said that things got better for him over the course of the year, and that’s why he no longer wants to be traded.

“I just want to bring another trophy here,” Bryant said. “I just want to win. Love the guys here, love the coaches. I don’t feel like starting that chemistry all over again by going to another team. . . .

“Each day I just came to work. I know I had a couple of distractions, but at the end of the distractions I kept working and things started to get better toward the end.”

That’s a quick turnaround, especially with the emergence of JuJu Smith-Schuster this season. The rookie had 58 catches for 917 yards and seven touchdowns, eclipsing Bryant’s 50 catches for 603 yards and three scores.