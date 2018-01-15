Martavis Bryant wants to stay in Pittsburgh, now

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 15, 2018, 4:34 PM EST
This is is apparently the week for once-disgruntled Steelers to express their desire to stay put.

According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, wide receiver Martavis Bryant said he wanted to remain there, after asking for a trade in October.

Of course,” Bryant said. “They stuck with me through my whole process. We had a great year this year. I got better each game, look to build on it next year.”

This adds to running back Le'Veon Bell saying he “definitely” wants to return to the team. The only difference is Bell is a free agent, and has some degree of choice in the matter (at least until or unless they franchise tag him again).

Bryant is under contract for next year, since his rookie deal tolled for the year he was suspended for violating the league’s drug policy. So while Bryant might have wanted out, he’s theirs next year at an affordable $705,000.

He said that things got better for him over the course of the year, and that’s why he no longer wants to be traded.

“I just want to bring another trophy here,” Bryant said. “I just want to win. Love the guys here, love the coaches. I don’t feel like starting that chemistry all over again by going to another team. . . .

“Each day I just came to work. I know I had a couple of distractions, but at the end of the distractions I kept working and things started to get better toward the end.”

That’s a quick turnaround, especially with the emergence of JuJu Smith-Schuster this season. The rookie had 58 catches for 917 yards and seven touchdowns, eclipsing Bryant’s 50 catches for 603 yards and three scores.

6 responses to “Martavis Bryant wants to stay in Pittsburgh, now

  1. as a long time steelier fan,the offence could lose 3 or 4 starters and still be very good
    but that defense needs a whole philosophy change
    they need to go all 4-3 ,not dabble in 3-4,4-3,4-6
    with a few personal changes up front and a qualified defensive coordinator
    things will get better

  2. “I just want to bring another trophy here,” Bryant said.

    Well, they will probably be AFC North Champions again in 2018. After all, the competition is the Bengals, Browns, and Ravens.

  3. Show him the door. Pittsburgh already gave him his “second chance” by sticking with him after his year long NFL sanctioned “vacation” and the first thing he does is complain he’s not getting enough touches when he came back. OBJ-esque. Can this clown.

  4. Keep him at the league minimum. If he starts out good, trade him. Already have another WR on the rookie contract. That’s what Steelers do, is churn WR,ask Mike Wallace?

  5. Definitely worth keeping.
    However they did get rid of Santonio Holmes when he was making approximately the same money.
    Could have used Holmes in the Super Bowl against the Packs.
    But as long as Tomlin is there, Steelers won’t be going to a SB anytime soon.

