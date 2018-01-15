Mike Mularkey out as Titans’ head coach

Getty Images

So much for Mike Mularkey being the Titans’ coach going forward.

The Titans and Mularkey are parting ways, the Titans have announced.

That news comes just 36 hours after the Titans took a serious beatdown at the hands of the Patriots in New England. Usually, when a coach is in the divisional round of the playoffs, that means his job is safe. And Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk had previously given Mularkey a vote of confidence. But as we noted yesterday, the Titans could move on from Mularkey anyway, especially if they have a coach they’re interested in hiring and know that that coach is interested in them as well.

The report says the decision between Mularkey and the Titans is “mutual,” although it’s hard to see Mularkey walking away unless he knew he didn’t have the confidence of team ownership. The Titans’ brass wasn’t sold on Mularkey, and now they’ll look for a new head coach, while Mularkey will hope some other team is interested in a coach coming off a playoff win.