Mike Zimmer says he doesn’t yet know Case Keenum’s backup for this week

Posted by Charean Williams on January 15, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
Getty Images

Sam Bradford served as Case Keenum‘s backup on Sunday. It seems likely the veteran of 80 career starts will remain in that role for the NFC Championship Game.

But Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Monday he hasn’t know yet whether Bradford or Teddy Bridgewater will dress Sunday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Bridgewater has started 28 career games but none since 2015. He missed the 2016 season rehabbing and played only nine snaps this season, with two incompletions.

So it makes sense the Vikings would feel more comfortable inserting Bradford in the game, rather than Bridgewater, if something were to happen to Keenum.

Bridgewater became the backup in Week 10 when the Vikings activated him from the physically unable to perform list and placed Bradford on injured reserve. But Bradford returned to the 53-player roster last week and suited up for the first time since Week 5.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Mike Zimmer says he doesn’t yet know Case Keenum’s backup for this week

  1. IMO Bradford is the better QB out of the 3 but Keenam is having a dream season. If he were to go down against the Eagles I think the Vikings know that Bradford is a much better replacement than Bridgewater.

  2. I’m more interested to see if the Vikes now hire Sean Peyton to act as the SKOL sideline chant leader to re-create the mocking clap he did after the Saints hit what he thought was a game-winning FG.

  5. Keenum doesn’t seem to get hurt, which is a pretty valuable quality for a starting quarterback (just ask the Packers). Look at Brees. Nobody even knows who is backup is because he never misses a game. If Keenum should have to miss some time during the game, I would have complete confidence in either Bradford or Bridgewater. It’s not like one is head and shoulders better than the other. Bradford has actually played more than four snaps in the last two years, so I guess it makes sense to go with him, but I don’t think we’ll need to find out.

  6. As an Eagles fan I would like to officially state that we would LOVE to see Bradford, who is probably the most overpaid athlete in the history of professional sports, on the field. Or Keenum. Or teddy. Doesn’t really matter

  10. Of course he does. Unless there is some sort of injury the backup is almost certainly Bradford. He already proved that by activating Sam and making Teddy a healthy scratch against the Saints. The only other possibility is if Zim somehow feels if the backup is needed Teddy would be better against the Eagles due to Sam’s history.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!