Mike Zimmer says he doesn’t yet know Case Keenum’s backup for this week

Getty Images

Sam Bradford served as Case Keenum‘s backup on Sunday. It seems likely the veteran of 80 career starts will remain in that role for the NFC Championship Game.

But Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Monday he hasn’t know yet whether Bradford or Teddy Bridgewater will dress Sunday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Bridgewater has started 28 career games but none since 2015. He missed the 2016 season rehabbing and played only nine snaps this season, with two incompletions.

So it makes sense the Vikings would feel more comfortable inserting Bradford in the game, rather than Bridgewater, if something were to happen to Keenum.

Bridgewater became the backup in Week 10 when the Vikings activated him from the physically unable to perform list and placed Bradford on injured reserve. But Bradford returned to the 53-player roster last week and suited up for the first time since Week 5.